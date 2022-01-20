Visitor arrivals for December 2021

MACAU, January 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 820,870 in December 2021, a growth of 2.4% month-on-month and an upsurge of 24.5% year-on-year. Same-day visitors (426,559) and overnight visitors (394,311) rose by 58.5% and 1.0% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.5 days; the duration for same-day visitors remained at 0.1 day while that for overnight visitors went up by 0.5 day to 3.0 days.

In terms of source of visitors, number of visitors from Mainland China grew by 25.7% year-on-year to 762,554, with 279,464 of them travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS). Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled 463,932, of whom 53.9% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 50,768 visitors from Hong Kong and 7,306 from Taiwan.

For the whole year of 2021, visitor arrivals rose by 30.7% year-on-year to 7,705,943; yet, the figure represented a decline of over 80.0% compared to 2019. Same-day visitors and overnight visitors stood at 4,009,143 (52.0% of total) and 3,696,800 (48.0%) respectively, up by 30.4% and 31.0% year-on-year. The average length of stay of visitors rose by 0.2 day year-on-year to 1.6 days, with that of overnight visitors (3.2 days) increasing by 0.4 day while that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) decreasing by 0.1 day.

There were 7,045,058 Mainland visitors in 2021, an uplift of 48.2% year-on-year; IVS visitors (2,449,128) grew by 31.3% while visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area (4,117,836) surged by 59.9%. On the other hand, visitors from Hong Kong (589,014) and Taiwan (70,950) showed respective decreases of 30.1% and 31.9% year-on-year. Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land rose by 39.1% year-on-year to 7,003,735 in 2021; among them, 81.0% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (5,669,839) and 14.8% came via the Hengqin port (1,033,283). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by air and by sea totalled 501,387 and 200,821 respectively.