Senate Bill 696 Printer's Number 1330
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - Attorney General within three business days following
discovery of the breach. GENERAL.
(2) A STATE AGENCY CONTRACTOR SHALL NOTIFY THE CHIEF
INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER, OR A DESIGNEE, OF THE STATE
AGENCY FOR WHOM THE WORK IS PERFORMED OF A BREACH OF THE
SECURITY OF THE SYSTEM WITHIN SEVEN BUSINESS DAYS FOLLOWING
DETERMINATION OF THE BREACH.
(2) (3) A State agency under the Governor's jurisdiction
shall also provide notice of a breach of THE security of the
system to the Governor's Office of Administration within
three business days following the discovery DETERMINATION of
the breach. Notification shall occur notwithstanding the
existence of procedures and policies under section 7.
(3) (4) A State agency that, on the effective date of
this section, has an existing contract with a State agency
contractor shall use reasonable efforts to amend the contract
to include provisions relating to the State agency
contractor's compliance with this act UNLESS THE EXISTING
CONTRACT ALREADY CONTAINS BREACH OF THE SECURITY OF THE
SYSTEM NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS .
(4) (5) A State agency that, after the effective date of
this section, enters into a contract with a State agency
contractor shall ensure that the contract includes provisions
relating to the State agency contractor's compliance with
this act.
(a.2) Notification by county, school district or
municipality.--If a county, school district or municipality is
the subject of a breach of security of the system, the county,
school district or municipality shall provide notice of the
breach of security of the system required under subsection (a)
