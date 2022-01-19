Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,140 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 696 Printer's Number 1330

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - Attorney General within three business days following

discovery of the breach. GENERAL.

(2) A STATE AGENCY CONTRACTOR SHALL NOTIFY THE CHIEF

INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER, OR A DESIGNEE, OF THE STATE

AGENCY FOR WHOM THE WORK IS PERFORMED OF A BREACH OF THE

SECURITY OF THE SYSTEM WITHIN SEVEN BUSINESS DAYS FOLLOWING

DETERMINATION OF THE BREACH.

(2) (3) A State agency under the Governor's jurisdiction

shall also provide notice of a breach of THE security of the

system to the Governor's Office of Administration within

three business days following the discovery DETERMINATION of

the breach. Notification shall occur notwithstanding the

existence of procedures and policies under section 7.

(3) (4) A State agency that, on the effective date of

this section, has an existing contract with a State agency

contractor shall use reasonable efforts to amend the contract

to include provisions relating to the State agency

contractor's compliance with this act UNLESS THE EXISTING

CONTRACT ALREADY CONTAINS BREACH OF THE SECURITY OF THE

SYSTEM NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS .

(4) (5) A State agency that, after the effective date of

this section, enters into a contract with a State agency

contractor shall ensure that the contract includes provisions

relating to the State agency contractor's compliance with

this act.

(a.2) Notification by county, school district or

municipality.--If a county, school district or municipality is

the subject of a breach of security of the system, the county,

school district or municipality shall provide notice of the

breach of security of the system required under subsection (a)

20210SB0696PN1330 - 4 -

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 696 Printer's Number 1330

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.