Global employee productivity dropped 10 percentage points in 2021, according to study
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study by productivity software DeskTime, the average global employee productivity rate in 2021 was 63.72%, which marks a 9.66 percentage point drop compared to the previous year's 73.38%.
The worldwide drop in employee productivity reflects several global tendencies seen last year, such as growing rates of employee burnout, massive worldwide employee resignation, and longer working hours accompanied by fewer breaks, which can contribute to suppressed productivity.
DeskTime's study found that the most productive country in 2021 was Uruguay, with average productivity of 94.32%, followed by El Salvador and Argentina with 92.99% and 84.01%, respectively. To put it into context, Argentina's 84.01% would place it in 36th place on the list of most productive countries of 2020. The top 10 of 2021 was concluded by Australia with average employee productivity of 71.43%.
DeskTime's study also identified improvements among the least productive countries. In 2021, the lowest score was Russia's 45.40% productivity, while in 2020, last place was taken by Suriname, with a productivity rate of 23.11%. This could indicate positive tendencies – workers have acclimatized to remote and hybrid work settings, and employers have implemented effective support systems to boost critically low productivity levels.
“Employee productivity in both remote and hybrid work settings is largely determined by the effectiveness of systems in place, such as communication and project management tools, systematized meetings and collaboration processes, and more. Therefore, it's managers' responsibility to equip employees with tools that can ease their workflow, as remote and hybrid work comes with enough productivity-compromising obstacles already,” Artis Rozentals, the CEO of DeskTime.
DeskTime is a time tracking and productivity app with more than 380,000 users worldwide. The study on most productive countries in 2021 examined the productivity of DeskTime users. The productivity averages were calculated by dividing employee time detected as productive by the total time spent using the DeskTime time tracking app.
Aiva Strelca
