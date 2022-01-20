MSIG Launches ‘Pledge A Difference’ Initiative To Assist Food Aid Foundation In Supporting B40 Families
KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd “(MSIG Malaysia)”, has partnered with Food Aid Foundation (FAF), a non-profit governmental organization (NGO) that collects and distributes food to charitable homes, volunteer welfare organisations, low-income families and soup kitchens, to launch the ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative.
A virtual meeting between MSIG and Food Aid Foundation was organised to discuss the efforts on providing aid to B40 families through the ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative
As part of the initiative, MSIG made a donation of RM50,000 directly to FAF, of which RM10,000 is channelled towards providing relief to victims of the floods that happened in December 2021 and January 2022. The company is also encouraging the public to donate to the charity in its name and has agreed to match those donations on a ringgit-to-ringgit basis, up to a cap of RM30,000. Once the RM30,000 public donation target is reached, MSIG will contribute an additional RM30,000 to FAF, bringing the total donation to RM110,000.
Commenting on the ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative, MSIG Chief Executive Officer Mr. Chua Seck Guan said, “It has been a tough year for many families due to the ongoing pandemic and the floods that have devastated many areas. Many people have lost their main sources of income or primary caregivers from Covid-19, and suffered losses and damages to their properties from the floods. Through the amazing work of FAF, we really want to help ease some of their burdens. We, as the insurer who ‘sees the heart in everything’, are sure that MSIG customers and the public will share this sentiment and contribute generously to FAF, taking advantage of our pledge to match this contribution on a ringgit-to-ringgit basis and therefore doubling the impact of their donations.”
“We are delighted to be working with FAF who does such worthy work. It only takes RM75 to help one family, so we are hoping that our initial contribution, combined with donations from the public and our pledge to match those donations, will raise a total of RM110,000 for FAF and this will go towards helping over 1,000 families in severe need,” said Mr. Chua.
Anyone interested in donating to FAF and taking advantage of MSIG’s matching contribution pledge can find instructions on the process on the following webpage: www.msig.com.my/about/news-media/msig-partners-with-food-aid-foundation-for-pledge-a-difference-initiative. Donors can participate in the ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative up till 25 January 2022.
Food Aid Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr Dalphine Ong said, “We are very happy to be working with MSIG Malaysia, to help vulnerable communities and families. We are grateful for the support of both MSIG, its customers and the public whose contribution will make a real difference in the lives of some underprivileged families who have been hit by setbacks of the pandemic and then the floods. We encourage, everyone, whether affiliated with MSIG or not, to visit our website and learn more about our work at www.foodaidfoundation.org.”
The ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative is just one of several initiatives that MSIG has supported during the past few years as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, its effort to support a number of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as well as various pandemic related relief initiatives focused on providing support to the Ministry of Health (MoH) and frontliners through the crisis.
Christine Vincent
TQPR (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
+6 0122200187
email us here