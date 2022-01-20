Caroline Bell and Kim Ross Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Caroline Bell, Founder of Café Grumpy Kim Ross, Founder + CEO of ORA Candice Georgiadis

As business owners, we definitely do need help and support! It can be a lonely place and it is always important to talk with people who understand the ups and downs.” — Caroline Bell, Founder of Café Grumpy

Caroline Bell, Founder of Café Grumpy

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the reverse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruptive is just a cool word for innovative, right? Innovation is good when you are solving a problem, creating a new product, presenting a new way of looking at something. I suppose it could be “not so positive” when there isn’t transparency. When you are putting things out in the world just for attention without any substance or purpose behind it.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

There are three phrases I can think of — not individual words.

Work Hard — This was impressed upon me as I was growing up. You need to work hard and not take opportunities for granted. And I like working hard. It is tiring but it is rewarding and you learn so much as you go along.

Be Strong Today — This one was actually printed on a tee shirt an instructor gave me when I completed a powerlifting class, but it became meaningful to me in my day to day life. I really think it is important to be mentally, emotionally and physically strong to get through all of the challenges that running a business brings.

Be Brave — This is just something I still strive for. You need to be brave to take risks and make tough decisions.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We are really looking forward to getting our coffee in front of more people and continuing to expand our brand’s reach through our ready-to-drink beverage line and through our grocery channels with our coffee beans. Coffee drinkers have their favorite neighborhood spots and we want to bring that feeling to people at home when they brew our coffee or drink our cold brew.

Kim Ross, Founder + CEO of ORA

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

My top lifestyle tweaks that I believe will support someone’s journey towards betterment and wellbeing include the following:

Obviously I believe that acupuncture is a must for everyone! It helps me with chronic digestive issues (ie. bloating and constipation), along with focus and stress relief.

Power walking → I believe this is truly better than any workout and so good for the mind!

Eating warm nourishing foods → While I love my salads, sometimes your body just needs a warm bowl of food rather than all the ruffrage of raw veggies.

Sleep → Something so obvious, but so necessary.

Making sure you’re always incorporating things that are fun for you and that you truly enjoy. I love going out to dinner with friends. It re-energizes me!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Community style acupuncture. While at ORA we offer our acupuncture services fully private, I do believe that this style is beneficial in making acupuncture the most affordable and accessible by allowing those interested in exploring the benefits of TCM to do so in a larger group setting.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Don’t be afraid to change things if they are not coming together how you liked. In the beginning, I had a clear vision of what I wanted the brand to be, but it was not coming to life as I had hoped. Instead of accepting the status quo, I rethought my approach to the brand and shifted to focus on the physical design — this is when I engaged Rockwell Group to lead the space design and aesthetic. From there, the digital brand came to life.

A pandemic is coming [just kidding] but seriously, even though I learned a lot during this time, I wish I could have been more prepared!

Interviewing and hiring is hard. However, at the end of the day, nothing is more important than building a team and working well together.

