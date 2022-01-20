Healthy, Low-Glycemic Ayurvedic Protein Bars With Ashwagandha is Coming Soon to American Consumers
Energy Bars Use Traditional Indian Ayurvedic Root for Stress Relief and Body Immunity
We developed Btein Bars for today’s health-conscious consumer. People are more concerned today than ever before about what they eat.”POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A healthy, low-glycemic energy bar with a twist of traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine is coming soon to American consumers.
Packed with low-Glycemic ingredients, high-quality protein, and Ashwagandha, a root from the ancient healing science of Ayurveda, Btein Bars are a great alternative to high-sugar and low-quality protein bars.
“We developed Btein Bars for today’s health-conscious consumer,” said Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars. We truly believe that the body’s natural immunity will help people fight the pandemic. We felt that the Indian health system of Ayurveda which has healing herbs and roots would address the need of the hour. Thus Atmabala was born.
“People are more concerned today than ever before about what they eat,” she added.
Saran said Btein Bars use the ashwagandha root because it helps reduce stress and boost energy levels, improves cell-mediated immunity and has excellent antioxidant properties.
“It is a traditional ayurvedic herb that has been recognized for its medicinal properties for centuries,” Saran said.
“Ayurveda, which means the ‘Science of Life, in Sanskrit, dates back more than 5,000 years and is often called the oldest healing science,”
Ayurveda is a holistic and natural system of alternative medicine based on the concept that health and wellness depend on a balance between physical and mental health by utilizing natural medicine.
Btein Bars also use 20 grams of Whey protein, which provides a significant percentage of the recommended daily intake for men and women.
Btein Bars also will not raise your blood sugar levels.
“We made Btein Bars with low-Glycemic ingredients, specifically coconut nectar, to avoid a spike in your blood sugar levels that often happens with other bars on the market,” Saran said. “There is a diabetic epidemic in America. We wanted to give consumers an alternative to high-sugar bars.”
Out-of-control blood sugar levels can lead to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, kidney failure, blindness, foot or leg amputation, and even Alzheimer’s.
Btein Bars have a low Glycemic Index, which is a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates. Foods that have a low Glycemic Index help keep blood sugar levels from rising dramatically.
“We developed Btein Bars to address the needs of people today,” Saran said. “Because of a lack of sleep, consumers are always looking for foods that supply an energy boost. Btein Bars offer an energy boost, stress relief, and a bar with 20 grams of protein that will not cause your blood sugars levels to spike."
Btein Bars do not contain Genetically Modified ingredients.
For more information visit BteinNutrition.com or email pr@nutrapr.com.
