Dynamico Space, San Francisco kickstarts its 2022 mentorship program with Philippine Startups from DTI Region 6
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamico Space, together with the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, and the Philippine Trade & Investment Center- Silicon Valley organized a virtual pitching and networking event for the winners and finalists of DTI Region 6 Slingshot 2021.
The program is part of the “Philippines-Silicon Valley Startup Program” aimed at assisting Philippine startups gain exposure to the United States and expand Philippine founders’ network. The program also targets U.S. startups looking at expanding their market to Southeast Asia and presenting the Philippines as a viable location for their expansion in the region.
“Our economic team here at the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, the Philippine Trade and Investment Silicon Valley and Dynamico, are ready to support Philippine startups by providing mentoring and networking opportunities. We hope for their success that would in turn contribute to national development,” said Consul General Neil Frank R. Ferrer.
Dynamico was represented by Mr. JR Calanoc, CEO and co-founder of Dynamico Space. Ms. Nancy Hwang Dynamico Head of Mentorship, and the mentors: Ms. Jessica Tsoong , Investor and Advisor at Relay Ventures, and Founder of WiFi Slam (acquired by Apple); and Mr. Matthew Brightman, advisor, entrepreneur, and Sr. Product Manager at Google
Startups that participated include:
TyresQ Inc. (Iloilo) , machine that inverts old tires inside out so it can be used into something new and useful such as flower pot/planters; pet beds and bathing tubs; animal feeders; water basins; tables and chairs with storage capacity; garbage/compost bins; water storage bins; aquariums; and septic tanks.
Viqua Water Filtration and Purification System Supply (VIQUA) – (Aklan), a water treatment system that can provide inexpensive potable water to PWDs and other members of marginalized communities.
Plantsville Health (Negros Occ), a social enterprise, which integrates conserving Philippine cinnamon and health food/non-food processing to make the livelihood of small farmers, resellers.
Ayo Tech Corporation (Negros Occ), an advance Wound Care management using Negative Pressure Wound Therapy.
IF Green Technologies (Negros Occ), an urban farming company specializing in aquaponics and hydroponics system.
Asignaturo (Iloilo), an education platform for students with limited bandwidth and access to the internet.
Overall, the mentors were impressed with the solutions and the big problems the startups are solving. The focus on green and/or social good was impactful and both mentors expressed how rewarding an experience it was to also learn about the startup ecosystem in the Philippines through the problems and solutions identified by DTI Region 6 startup founders.
“In behalf of DTI - Region 6, we would like to thank The Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, The Philippine Trade & Investment Center Silicon Valley, and the Dynamico Space mentors, for a successful Pitch Night for Batch 1 of Online Slingshot Region 6 and Moonshot TNK 2021 Startups. This new collaboration broadens our startups’ understanding of the US market and accelerates the development of our startup’s skills to make them globally competitive. “ – Regional Director Rebecca Rascon
About Dynamico Space
Dynamico Space is a flexible office and workspace located at the 3rd floor of the Philippine Center at 447 Sutter Street, San Francisco, right by the iconic Union Square. It also gives Philippine Startups access to a virtual address in San Francisco as support for their growth and presence in the North American market.
Unique to Dynamico space is its Virtual Team Service, which puts a spotlight on the Philippines as a leading global provider of IT and Business Process Management service. Dynamico provides access to back-office services to help teams get started, scale, helping companies focus on their core strengths by providing easy access to back-office services.
Dynamico is also focused on building a mentorship program that will help companies and founders by connecting them to individuals who they can learn from, who can advise them, and they can rely on for expertise. Dynamico has a variety of mentors across all different industries and stages of companies, on both sides of the table (founders and investors). Through mentors, companies will have access to people who understand Silicon Valley and how it works. They will be able to talk to people and who have been through accelerator programs like YC, TechStars, or StarX, and who can advise them on how best to grow and build their companies.
On June 2021, Dynamic Space entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco in the development of programs for bridging Silicon Valley and the Philippines Startup ecosystems.
Learn more about Dynamico Space at https://dynamico.space
