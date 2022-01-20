St. Johnsbury Barracks//Embezzlement

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4000381

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/19/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 7-Eleven, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Embezzlement

ACCUSED: Kelly Vines

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

VICTIM: 7-Eleven

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/19/2022 at approximately 1430 hours, the acting manager of Fairlee's 7-Eleven called Vermont State Police to report an employee who had been cashing out gift cards to herself without paying for them. The acting manager told Trooper Aremburg the employee had been taking gift cards over the course of 9 days.

The employee was identified as Kelly Vines (31) of Fairlee, VT. The acting manager provided video footage of the cashier area and a printout of the cash register purchase history to Trooper Aremburg. The investigation revealed the approximate value to be $1,690 in Sephora, Amazon, EBAY, and Apple gift cards that were taken by Vines.

Vines was charged with 13 V.S.A. § 2531, Embezzlement, and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court in March.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/16/22 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov