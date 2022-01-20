Juniper Systems Limited Expands Sales Team for United Kingdom and Ireland
Mr. Daanish Sadique has joined Juniper Systems Limited in Birmingham, UK, bringing extensive sales and customer service expertise to the team.
We’re excited to grow the Juniper Systems Limited team and satisfy the increasing demand for a dedicated resource for the UK and Ireland.”BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Juniper Systems Limited, a manufacturer of rugged handheld computers and GNSS receivers, announced the expansion of its sales team in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, as Mr. Daanish Sadique joins the team as Business Development Manager.
— Mr. Simon Bowe, Managing Director at Juniper Systems Limited
‘We’re excited to grow our team and satisfy the increasing demand for a dedicated resource for the UK and Ireland ’, said Mr. Simon Bowe, managing director at Juniper Systems Limited, based near Birmingham, UK. ‘Daanish’s extensive knowledge and desire to add tangible business benefits, combined with his professional sales experience across the UK and I, made him the ideal person for this role.’
Mr. Sadique joins Juniper Systems Limited following a successful career managing sales and marketing for companies across the UK and in Taiwan. Coming from a diverse background within the autoID industry, Mr. Sadique stated he is ‘keen to learn quickly and establish my credentials in new vertical markets’.
Since joining Juniper Systems Limited in October, Mr. Sadique said he has felt welcomed and encouraged on both the professional and personal sides of Juniper. ‘It’s been easy to make friends with colleagues’, he stated, commenting that he’s ‘impressed by the thoroughness of Juniper’s product design and implementation with demonstratable reliability’.
Juniper Systems Limited’s array of products and starting in a new industry might be intimidating to some, but Mr. Sadique is excited by the challenge. His extensive career has given him experience in managing sales for a wide range of products at once. And the close synergy and sharing insights with the headquarters team in Logan, Utah, USA, has given him a unique perspective into the capabilities of Juniper Systems Limited’s offerings.
In addition to English, Mr. Sadique is fluent in several languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, some German, and Chinese. ‘Daanish has hit the ground running, having already made a great impression with customers and colleagues’, said Mr. Bowe. ‘We know he’ll have a positive impact, and we can’t wait to see what he does in 2022’.
Mr. Sadique is a native of Leeds, Yorkshire, UK, and currently resides there. He is an avid bowler for his local cricket team and plays or watches as often as he can. He also enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, cooking, and cheering on Leeds United.
About Juniper Systems Limited
Based out of Logan, Utah, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems (https://junipersys.com) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the geomatics, industrial, environmental sciences, utilities and public services, and military markets.
