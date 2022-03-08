Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Maine to Insist on Receiving the Best Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Better Results

"The Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maine to not wait to start the compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." ” — Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BANGOR , MAINE, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine US Navy Veterans Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Maine or their family to not wait to start the financial compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to start the process as soon as possible. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be millions depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Maine, please get serious about financial compensation and try to make a list of the specifics of how he was exposed to asbestos in the navy. As a rule, a person like this was assigned to a navy ship, submarine or he spent a significant amount of time at a shipyard assisting workers with the repair of his ship or submarine. The more specific the information about the Veteran's asbestos exposure the better the possible compensation as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. The call to Erik Karst is no obligation-and it will be very informative." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maine the Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

*The Maine Medical Cancer Institute:

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma