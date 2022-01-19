Guanajuato Conquers the 2021 Tianguis Tourist Expo
The Secretary of Tourism of Guanajuato coordinated tourism promotion efforts with service providers and municipalities to collaboratively show and spread the greatness of Mexico from the "Live Great Stories" booth
The state of Guanajuato participated with great success in the 45th edition of Mexico's Tianguis Tourist Expo eventMERIDA, YUCATAN, MEXICO, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Guanajuato participated with great success in the 45th edition of the Tianguis Tourist Expo event held in Mérida, Yucatán in October.
Guanajuato´s diversity of tourist segments and its abundant cultural, natural, gastronomic, and artistic offerings, combined with its original products, create a very attractive destination for tourists.
The Secretary of Tourism of Guanajuato coordinated tourism promotion efforts with service providers and municipalities to collaboratively show and spread the greatness of Mexico from the "Live Great Stories" booth. This jointly share space highlighted a bit of the diversity of each destination, representing a sensory experience with colors, flavors, lighting and decorative elements of large-format events, attractions, and tourist products.
Participation in Tianguis has significant value for the tourism industry of Guanajuato, as it is a showcase to present to the world our special offerings in: Culture, Oenology, Gastronomy, Nature, Business, Wellness and Romance; tourism segments that are strategically promoted to both industry professionals and to visitors, as attractions.
Guanajuato city and Salvatierra received Reader's Digest recognition from the magazine Selections in the section "Discover Mexico"; a specialized section promoting the tourist wealth of destinations based on the facilities and support provided to the publisher to promote tourism in Mexico.
Tourism industry buyers, and national and international media from Mexico, Spain, Colombia, England, Poland, Colombia, Peru, Russia, Canada and the United States lived great stories with the gastronomy of the state of Guanajuato at a dinner offered by the Secretariat of Tourism.
