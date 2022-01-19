1909 TO HOST DONOR RECOGNITION EVENT FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022
West Palm Beach Nonprofit Will Welcome Donors and Community Partners to Connect, Honor and Celebrate Accomplishments of the Past Year
It’s more important than ever to develop a generation of business leaders capable of adapting and overcoming, no matter the global situation”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1909, a nonprofit organization located in West Palm Beach, will be hosting a Donor Recognition event this Friday, January 21, 2022, in their incubator space located at 313 Datura St #200 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Donors and community partners are invited to connect, honor and celebrate the accomplishments of the past year together at the event. Through the business whirlwind of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for 1909’s services increased, and they were able to support over 200 local startups and small businesses, thanks to the support of these donors and community partners.
— Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director of 1909
“As we’ve seen through the COVID-19 pandemic, business ideas and models are bound to change,” said Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director of 1909. “Therefore, it’s more important than ever to develop a generation of business leaders capable of adapting and overcoming, no matter the global situation. This is why we are so grateful for the partnerships and donor support we have in this community. We could not do this work without them.”
With the arrival of Covid-19 in 2020, 1909 launched a micro-grant program to provide meaningful work for freelancers and capacity building for local businesses. Over the past two years, with funding support from the City of West Palm Beach, the Downtown Development Authority and the Knight Foundation, 1909 has supported over 35 small businesses who needed to pivot due to the pandemic and has also provided over 50 jobs for freelancers through this program.
The Accelerator cohort of 2021 included 16 founders from diverse backgrounds and industries. With a commitment to equitable programming and support, 1909 prides itself in making sure the participants represent the diverse communities they serve. The Accelerator Program’s founders are made up of over 65% from ethnic and racial minority groups and over 51% are women.
Thanks to the generous support of community partners, 1909 was able to support over 200 local entrepreneurs and small business owners with:
• a one-of-a-kind incubator space with Wi-Fi, white boards, meeting rooms and printers
• business education and accelerator courses
• wellness resources for mental and physical health
• Co-lab events providing free talent and work for founder’s businesses
• and access to mentorship and peer support
In partnership with FPL, 35 Mules, JLL and several other partners, 1909 hosted its first Gala in 2021 during Global Entrepreneurship Week. The event, with 7 dynamic speakers and local musicians, sold out 2 weeks prior to the date. 1909 is excited to celebrate with their partners and dive into a new year and of suture service. They believe that the future of innovation is being created here in the local community and will be led by local founders.
1909 donors include:
The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
FPL
35 Mules
Truist Foundation
City of West Palm Beach
Future Commerce
BlueIvy Communications
JLL Commercial Real Estate
Lucyd
West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority
Make Change Trust
Surefoot
About 1909
1909 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic growth of creators in Palm Beach County, offering members access to a one-of-a-kind, collaborative community, workspace, accelerator programs, and mentorship. 1909 was formed in 2018 to build the kind of space and community that the founders—along with fellow Palm Beach County creators and innovators—sought for themselves. Since opening its doors, 1909 has welcomed many creators who have helped lead the organization forward and adapt where needed. We are proud to be creating a more decentralized organization that allows talented people with unique perspectives to shape and contribute to the future for all of us. For more information about 1909, go to https://weare1909.org/.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14103004102 ext.
