1909 TO HOST DONOR RECOGNITION EVENT FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022

1909 For Creators, By Creators 1909 For Creators, By Creators 1909 Gala - Downtown West Palm

West Palm Beach Nonprofit Will Welcome Donors and Community Partners to Connect, Honor and Celebrate Accomplishments of the Past Year

It’s more important than ever to develop a generation of business leaders capable of adapting and overcoming, no matter the global situation” — Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director of 1909