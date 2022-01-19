Governor Ducey Promotes Katie Ratlief to Deputy Chief of Staff

PHOENIX – The Governor’s Office today announced the promotion of Katie Ratlief, who will now serve as Deputy Chief of Staff. In this expanded role, Katie will provide oversight to the legislative, policy and budget teams. Katie has served in Governor Ducey’s administration since 2016.

“Katie’s deep understanding of ongoing policy issues has been core to the success of our team since almost the beginning of my administration,” said Governor Ducey. “As one of the most tenured players on the team, Katie’s wealth of knowledge is essential to supporting substantive policies that secure our state’s future and better serve Arizonans.”

Katie most recently served as Senior Advisor to the Governor, providing strategic direction for the Governor’s policy and legislative agenda. She also previously served as Director of Legislative Affairs and prior to her service with the administration, Katie worked for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Katie has been an integral part of the Governor’s administration for over five years, and has become a go-to expert on issues ranging from policy, legislative relations, and budget matters,'' said Chief of Staff Daniel Ruiz. “Her institutional knowledge and expertise will continue to be a beacon for members of our dedicated and energized team, as we work to continue the governor’s agenda of securing Arizona’s future, and opportunity for all.”

Throughout her time in the Governor’s Office, Katie has led in advocating for policies that include the Opioid Epidemic Act, the 20x2020 teacher pay raise, the nation’s first universal license recognition law, the Drought Contingency Plan, an updated gaming compact and historic tax reform.

As the Director of Legal and Federal Affairs for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Katie was responsible for developing the organization’s federal policy agenda and advocated at the state and federal levels for policies to advance Arizona’s economic competitiveness.

Katie received her bachelor’s degree in economics and political science and her J.D. from the University of Arizona.

