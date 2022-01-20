Proofpoint Joins the National Technology Security Coalition as a National Underwriter
The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) announced that Proofpoint is joining the organization as a National Underwriter.
We look forward to working with Proofpoint this year, when national cybersecurity policy will become more important than ever before.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) announced that Proofpoint is joining the organization as a National Underwriter. Together they will support the efforts of CISOs to influence policies improving national cybersecurity standards and awareness, and Proofpoint will help lead NTSC conferences, events, and meetings with CISOs and other key cybersecurity policy stakeholders this year.
The NTSC also named Proofpoint’s Global Resident CISO, Lucia Milică, to its Board of Directors. Milică will use her over 20 years of cybersecurity experience to help drive the organization’s important mission.
“CISOs are continually challenged with the critical task of protecting their organizations from a growing list of cyber threats,” said Milică. “The priorities of the National Technology Security Coalition support a national cybersecurity policy that helps keep our businesses and critical infrastructure secure while strengthening the public-private partnership. Proofpoint is excited to become a national underwriter and support this organization’s work in 2022.”
Led by a board of mostly Fortune 1000 CISOs, the NTSC represents an important voice in Washington D.C. that helps the public and private sectors collaborate to strengthen cybersecurity and better protect the country from dangerous threats.
“Proofpoint is a respected industry leader that recognizes over 99% of cyberattacks require human interaction to be successful and has adopted a people-centric cybersecurity strategy to keep organizations secure. More than half the Fortune 1000 across multiple industries employ Proofpoint, including government, financial services, healthcare, higher education, and retail,” said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the NTSC. “Many of our CISOs on the NTSC Board of Directors have a long-standing relationship with Proofpoint, and our policy priorities align when we engage with lawmakers in Washington, D.C.”
NTSC National Underwriters work with a prestigious board of CISOs representing leading companies including Aaron’s, Aflac, NCR, Equifax, Synovus, Optum, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, RedSeal, Inc., ICE, TaxSlayer, Republic National Distributing Company, McKesson, USAA, Globe Life, Oceaneering, Southern Company, The Coca Cola Company, TAG, Arizona State University, Western Digital, Scientific Games, Cisco Systems, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Hearst, Voya Financial, Johnson & Johnson, Comcast, Unisys, Graham Holdings, Dollar Tree, Mastercard Corporation, Edward Jones Investments, TransUnion, Discover Financial Services, Huntington Bank, U.S. Bank, Cardinal Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Accenture, Hound Labs, Microsoft, Eonia Consulting, Norfolk Southern Corporation, and The Sage Group.
“Proofpoint is a natural fit as both a partner and national underwriter for the NTSC in 2022,” continued Gaul. “We look forward to working with Proofpoint this year, when national cybersecurity policy will become more important than ever before.”
About the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC)
The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation. Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
About Proofpoint, Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyberattacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.
