Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Target an “Early Winner” This Past Christmas
The Red Bullseye Retailer’s Pre-Pandemic Investments Prepared Itself for COVID-19 Challenges
Target positioned itself well for the holiday season.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Target got off to a great start for the 2021 Christmas shopping season. Bloomberg reported that Target’s retail sales increased about 10 percent in November, double the sales increase for Walmart and Amazon.
— Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
"Target positioned itself well for the holiday season. Big-box stores are shopping destinations because they have a huge, diverse inventory, creating a one-stop shopping destination," said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand marketing firm in Boca Raton, FL.
Target’s long-range planning also gave the retailer an edge when the pandemic hit. USChamber.com reported that Target’s investment in “e-commerce technology and store-based fulfillment of online orders” led to a 141 percent increase in online sales during the first quarter of 2020. The chamber pointed out that “same-day store pickup, curbside and delivery surged by nearly 300 percent.”
Gould said innovation is part of Target’s core values, which helped the seventh-largest U.S. retailer offer the services consumers needed during the pandemic.
“Target didn’t have to change the way they did business because of the pandemic. They already had in place many of the innovations that other retailers had to scramble to put into place once the health crisis started,” he added. Gould and the NPI team stay abreast of retail trends to help their clients launch health and wellness products in the U.S.
“We have to provide our clients the latest and most accurate information about the retail sector,” said Gould, who has visited Target’s main headquarters seven times during his career to promote consumer goods. “NPI relies on more than seven decades of cumulative retail experience and the latest research to guide our clients.” Gould, who has been a retail professional for decades, has done millions of dollars in sales with major retailers, such as Target, Walmart and Home Depot.
“I understand brick-and-mortar retail because that is where I started,” Gould said. “However, early on, I saw the importance of e-commerce because of my involvement with helping Amazon grow during the early 2000s.” Gould led a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category when the online giant started expanding beyond books and electronics.
The “Powerhouse Trifecta” included Gould, Jeff Fernandez, who was on the Amazon team tasked with adding health and wellness inventory, and Kenneth E. Collins, then vice president of operations for Muscle Foods. “Ken and I had the health and wellness brands that Jeff and Amazon wanted,” Gould said.
The “Powerhouse Trifecta” worked well together, which is why Fernandez is now NPI’s president, and Collins is the company’s executive vice president. Gould also used the knowledge he gained from brick-and-mortar and online retailers to develop a better way to launch health and wellness products in the U.S.
“I created NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which centralizes the services and expertise domestic and international brands need when they introduce new products to American consumers,” Gould said. Instead of hiring staff to handle sales, operations, and marketing, product manufacturers can find all these services in a one-stop, turnkey operation with NPI.
“We provide sales, operations, logistics, regulatory compliance, and marketing expertise,” Gould said. “NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ brings everything together for product manufacturers. We offer an easy to understand and affordable approach to product launches.”
For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Robert Grant
InHealth Media
email us here