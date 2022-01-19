CAPANO RESIDENTIAL EXPANDS IN WILMINGTON WITH OPENING OF THE FALLS, PHASE 2

Delaware Real Estate Leader Brings 165 Apartment Homes to the Banks of the Brandywine Creek

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capano Residential is expanding into Phase 2 of The Falls with two additional modern luxury apartment buildings located on the banks of the Brandywine Creek on the original site of the historic Bancroft Mill. The Falls currently boasts the now completed 10,0000 square foot indoor amenity space featuring a state-of-the-art fitness studio, private yoga station, fireside lounge, collaborative work spaces, mezzanine lounge, library and study niches.

The newly constructed buildings will bring an additional 165 apartment homes to the site as well as allow for the completion of 14,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space which will include a pool with sundeck, outdoor fireside lounge and river deck seating areas overlooking the Brandywine Creek.

Chief Development Officer Bill Krapf said, "This project offers us an opportunity to transform an historic industrial site into a modern residential community. The logistical difficulties posed by the site, along with the unique challenges we face as a construction industry at this time, allow us to showcase our collaborative problem-solving skills. We look forward to working with our entire project team to see this community through to completion."

While nestled in nature, residents of The Falls are conveniently located just minutes away from the shops and restaurants of Trolley Square and the business hub of Downtown Wilmington. The Falls is located just five minutes from 1-95 and Route 202 and 30 miles from nearby Philadelphia.

Capano Residential is a privately held, fully integrated real estate company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware with a portfolio encompassing 6000+ multi-family apartment residences with an additional 2000+ in development.