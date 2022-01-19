AKUA Mind and Body Announces Expansion of Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment Programs

Addiction Recovery Programs in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akua Mind and Body announced the expansion of its drug and alcohol detox programs to help first responders throughout all of California. Akua currently operates facilities in the San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, and Sacramento areas. The programs provide individualized treatment and are often followed by residential inpatient care.

“For most people, the path to recovery begins with detox. During this treatment process, our clients are carefully supervised 24/7 by trained medical staff,” noted Stephen Mercurio, President of Akua. “We combine medication, healthy diet, music therapy, meditation, and more to ease the harsh symptoms of alcohol and drug withdrawals. Treatment for substance abuse usually begins with detoxification, with an average of 3 – 5 days in treatment, depending on the substance of abuse.”

Drug and Alcohol detox works to rid the body of abused substances in a medically supervised environment. The goal is to limit withdrawal side effects and prepare a client to begin acute drug treatment. “After detox, treatment may include starting an inpatient treatment program at one of our facilities - each is designed for a different modality of treatment. Care is focused to develop coping and relapse prevention skills as well as case management, therapy and psychiatric support services. This treatment may last a few weeks to a few months,” added Mercurio.

Mercurio continued, “beginning is always the hardest step in seeking addiction treatment. Our team is known for integrity, compassion, and serving the expressed and unexpressed needs of our clients. We believe Akua is the best decision you can make when seeking help to overcome addiction.”

For more information about AKUA’s treatment centers, or to receive a free assessment, contact AKUA at (888) 228-1110 or visit https://akuamindbody.com.

About AKUA Behavioral Health| Mental Health & Drug Addiction Treatment Centers:

AKUA Treatment Centers, accredited by The Joint Commission, offers the highest level of care for both men and women, who struggle with substance abuse and/or mental health issues. AKUA offers a full continuum of care, including Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Residential Treatment (RTC), and Detox Programs. To learn more, visit https://akuamindbody or https://akuastrong.com or call (888) 228-1110.

