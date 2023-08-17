Newsweek Ranks Akua Mind & Body as one of California's Best Addiction Treatment Centers for Fourth Consecutive Year

Newsweek Awards Akua Best Addiction Treatment Center in California Akua Behavioral Health Interior Akua Awarded Best Addiction Treatment Center By Newsweek Akua Behavioral Health Residential Treatment Bedroom

AKUA Mind and Body Women’s Residential Treatment Center ranked as one of California’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers in 2023 Report published by Newsweek

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AKUA Mind and Body Women’s Residential Treatment Center was ranked top in the 2023 California’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers report. For the 4th consecutive year, Newsweek has partnered with global market research firm Statista Inc. to rank the best U.S. treatment facilities focused on addiction. Akua Mind & Body has ranked every year since 2020.

In cooperation with Newsweek, Statista invited 1000’s of medical experts (therapists, counselors, medical doctors, administration and staff working in addiction treatment facilities) to an online peer-to-peer survey. Additionally, experts from all over the US could participate in the survey of the Best Addiction Treatment Centers by State on newsweek.com. All data was collected by Newsweek and Statista during the survey period from May to July 2023. Quality checks were performed to avoid self-recommendations and recommendations for an addiction treatment center someone works for were not counted in the evaluation.

The scoring model was based on 2 core segments:

1. Reputation Score (85% Recommendation score + 15% Quality score) 2.

2. Accreditation score

Read or Download: Methodology: America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023

The ranking for America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers aims to provide patients with a comprehensive resource for informed decision-making regarding the best addiction treatment sites in the US. The list comprises the top 360 addiction treatment centers in the country, focusing on the 25 states with the highest number of facilities, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The lists are based on two data sources: A national online survey among peers and accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by SAMSHA.

The overall rating was the weighted average of the overall reputation score and the accreditation score. The weight for the overall reputation score was 80% while the weight of the SAMHSA based accreditation score was 20% towards the total score of each facility. Subsequently, facilities were ranked within their respective state based on their total score achieved.

AKUA Mind and Body is more than just a treatment center or a residential facility; it’s a revitalizing retreat that provides holistic treatment programs for those who are in need of substance use and mental health treatment. Our integrative approach combines Eastern traditions with Western science to provide the highest quality of care. Akua Mind and Body provides a continuum of care from detox, residential care, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient treatment, and 180 day of extended outpatient treatment, teletherapy, and native healing treatment track. Our holistic approach incorporates yoga, meditation, tai chi, music therapy, and acupuncture along with medication management, physical exercise, nutrition, and more. Take a virtual tour of our top-rated Residential Treatment Center: https://youtube.com/shorts/4AUOMMNKBvg

Every Akua client is assigned a treatment team consisting of a therapist, a physician, a nurse, and ancillary staff who provide medication, psychotherapy, and support to ensure that each client learns how to adopt positive coping skills and conflict resolution skills. AKUA Mind & Body treats co-occurring disorders and works diligently with each client and their family to ensure that treatment is specifically tailored to their needs, and not just their disorder. Learn more about our locations and offerings at www.akuamindbody.com.

About Akua Mind and Body: AKUA Mind & Body is a fully accredited and licensed mental health, substance use, and addiction treatment center providing individualized therapy for adult men and women. We have several locations throughout Sacramento, Los Angeles & Orange County, and San Diego.

Stephen Mercurio

Akua Mind and Body

If you or someone you love is struggling, please call us anytime, 24/7. We can help 1 833-258-2669