Akua Expands Services with New Outpatient Treatment Center in San Diego, California

Dr. Toyin Thompson Akua Strong San Diego Akua Strong SD Community Space Outpatient Treatment San Diego

Akua Behavioral Health is pleased to announce the opening of our newest outpatient facility to serve the behavioral health needs of the San Diego community.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Akua Behavioral Health is pleased to announce the opening of our newest outpatient facility to serve the behavioral health needs of the San Diego community. Akua Strong is known for quality evidenced-based programming and exceptional clinical staff, offering quality mental health and substance use disorder treatment.

To ease the cost of recovery and ensure clients pay as little out of pocket for services, Akua is in-network with most insurances and offers payment plans so the focus remains on treatment, and not complicated financial issues.

Akua Strong San Diego provides Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) that caters to individuals with substance use disorder, mental health disorder, or co-occurring disorders. Akua Strong provides each client with the structure, accountability, and community they need for successful recovery, with the flexibility and comfort of staying in their own homes or supportive housing.

“My goal is to build a culture of healing and inspiration for people who are struggling with substance use and mental health issues. I really want to create a culture where we are integrating different modes of healing. We’ll provide traditional counseling, clinical counseling, and we’ll also offer immersive experiences like yoga, acupuncture, reiki and some additional modes of healing where we can build a holistic approach.”

- Dr. Toyin Thompson, Program Director, Akua Strong San Diego

Akua Strong San Diego’s approach to recovery is tailoring a treatment plan to each individual’s need, ensuring that no two journeys are the same. Our commitment to meeting the unique needs of our clients sets Akua apart, providing a solid foundation for successful rehabilitation. Our recovery program includes interactive group sessions, individual sessions, mindfulness-based relapse prevention groups, and alternative treatment-based groups that assist clients in obtaining coping skills to manage triggers and symptoms to live a fulfilling life.

Full-Service Continuum of Care Offering All Levels of Treatment to San Diego Residents .

With the opening of Akua Strong outpatient services for mental health and substance use treatment in San Diego, Akua is now able to provide a full spectrum of services – from Detox and Residential treatment at our Mission Hills location to IOP/PHP and aftercare services at Akua Strong San Diego. Our aim is to always provide individualized treatment based on the needs of our clients, and our expanded service offering in San Diego positions Akua as a unique provider of all levels of treatment.

Akua Strong San Diego Also Offers Our Free Lifetime Aftercare Alumni Program.

Alumni actively participate and attend our Weekly Alumni Meetings at our beautiful new location, where we celebrate each client’s milestone, encourage peer support, and plan social events and retreats. These weekly meetings also give our Alumni an opportunity to mentor clients presently in treatment with us. Our Alumni assist in leading discussions, share their journey of recovery, and offer support to others in recovery.

Our weekly meetings serve as an ongoing, indefinite process that helps our clients maintain function and recovery after finishing treatment with us. Apart from the above weekly meetings, our alumni gather for BBQ's, bowling, Karaoke and game night, hiking and other fun activities to keep their mind and body fit and healthy!

Take a Tour on September 27, 2023

We will host an open house for the community and invite you to come enjoy coffee, juice, a continental breakfast, and a chance to meet our excellent clinical team on Wednesday, September 27th from 8:30 am to 10:30 am.