Carter Serrett Appointed as New CEO of AKUA Behavioral Health

AKUA Behavioral Health proudly welcomes Carter Serrett, MBA as the new Chief Executive Officer.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AKUA Behavioral Health announces the appointment of Carter Serrett as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 12, 2023.

Mr. Serrett is a highly respected CEO and industry veteran with more than three decades of executive leadership experience. Mr. Serrett joins Akua with a passion for delivering service and excellence that goes beyond organizational expectations. Mr. Serrett will assume day-to-day leadership of Akua as he brings a fresh and insightful perspective on serving Akua’s clients.

“We welcome Carter to work alongside Akua’s leadership team to capture the attention and loyalty of new and existing clients. We are excited to see how AKUA will grow under his leadership.”

— Kenny Dewan, Founder

Mr. Serrett earned his MBA in 2000 and his Master’s Degree in Psychology in 2017, and recently completed coursework toward his PhD. His prior experience as VP of Sales & Marketing enables him to identify growth opportunities, foster strategic partnerships, and establish innovative healthcare programs.

“I believe the needs of our stakeholders should drive decision-making and will ensure the best support for our clients. Understanding their needs will help us continuously provide the absolute best of client-focused, innovative, and ethical care. My priority is to lean into the culture of integrity and ownership that AKUA is known for by spending my first few weeks getting to know the owners (AKUA team members) and connecting with as many stakeholders as possible.”

– Carter Serrett, New CEO of AKUA

During this transition, former CEO Stephen Mercurio will continue to support Akua’s leadership as an active Board member. Mr. Mercurio has played a dynamic role in the leadership team and has served as a mentor to many. “We are grateful for Stephen’s integrity, pursuit of excellence for our clients, and ability to show true leadership,” says Kenny. “Since the day he joined AKUA over eight years ago, Stephen has shown an unwavering commitment to all those seeking treatment and we thank him for his years of service to Akua.”

ABOUT AKUA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

AKUA Behavioral Health is a fully accredited and licensed mental health, substance use, and addiction treatment center providing individualized treatment for adult men and women. AKUA has multiple treatment facilities across Northern and Southern California. For more information about the company’s programs, visit www.AkuaMindBody.com.