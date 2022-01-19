Vido's Health & Beauty Products With Hemp Seed Oil Moisturize, Reduce Appearance of Fine Lines & Alleviate Inflammation
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, luxury herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
Luxury Skincare Products from Europe Coming to America
HSO provides your skin with protection against the appearance of premature aging because it encourages skin growth and contains vitamins A, C, and E.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American consumers will soon reap the skincare benefits of Hemp Seed Oil when Vido’s Health & Beauty USA rolls out its luxury herbal skincare elixirs later this year.
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA
“Our European skincare elixirs use high-quality Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils that will bring out your skin’s natural radiance,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA, the exclusive distributor of Herbal Elixir skincare products. “The skincare benefits of Hemp Seed Oil are well known.”
Iva said Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products hydrate, tone, and rejuvenate the body, especially hair and skin.
Healthline.com listed similar HSO skincare benefits in a recent article:
●Moisturizes skin and soothes inflammation.
●Treats atopic dermatitis.
●Contains anti-aging properties.
“The secret behind 100 percent natural HSO is the combination of Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids and gamma-linolenic acid, a powerful anti-inflammatory,” Iva said. “HSO provides your skin with protection against the appearance of premature aging because it encourages skin growth and contains vitamins A, C, and E.”
Hemp Seed Oil also is good for the skin because it contains a high concentration of three polyunsaturated fatty acids and its 3:1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3, which, according to WebMD, is the perfect ratio for health benefits.
A 2016 study in Phytotherapy Research by WILEY researchers also found HSO has a significant number of polyphenols, which are micronutrients that contain antioxidants.
“Antioxidants have transformative skincare benefits,” said Troy Plummer, co-founder, along with his wife, Iva. “Antioxidants moisturize and brighten the skin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and alleviate inflammation and rosacea.”
Troy and Iva founded Vido’s Health & Beauty USA because they were looking for an affordable luxury product line for consumers of any sex, age, race, or gender. Iva's relationship with one of the major skincare companies in Europe led them to Hemp Seed Oil skincare products.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA beauty products combine HSO with specifically selected natural ingredients to create products that don’t exist elsewhere. The natural ingredients include Macadamia Oil, Almond Oil, Olive Oil, Green Tea, Thyme Oil, Nettle Leaf Extracts, Burdock roots, Eucalyptus, Peppermint oils, and many more.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
“Our beauty products give consumers what they want – healthier-looking skin,” Iva said. “Our skincare line reduces the appearance of aging by strengthening and toning the skin.”
For more information, visit vidos-usa.com or follow at @vidosusa.
Robert Grant
InHealth Media
+1 561-544-0719
email us here