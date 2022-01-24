Trendful raises $200K to modernize supply chain for resale, secondhand businesses
Trendful, a SaaS platform for secondhand merchants, joins TinySeed accelerator to boost its technology that simplifies resellers’ operations.
By integrating with any e-commerce platforms, Trendful enables brands to start and scale a resale business and help them build circular relationships with their customers.”TAMPA , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trendful, a software company that created a platform for resale merchants to acquire pre-owned inventory from their customers, announced today it raised $200,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.
The funding and TinySeed’s collaborative network will help Trendful’s mission to help resellers revamp the outdated, time-intensive process of buying and selling secondhand items online and in-store.
“By entering TinySeed, we gain an invaluable network and mentorship geared towards business-to-business SaaS,” said Trendful co-founder Jackie de la Parte. “In the future, re-commerce will be another part of the omnichannel supply chain. By integrating with any e-commerce platforms, Trendful enables brands to start and scale a resale business and help them build circular relationships with their customers.”
Resellers are businesses — such as marketplaces, auction houses, pawnshops, and more — that buy and sell secondhand items such as clothing, antiques, household goods, and equipment. Many of these businesses use antiquated, manual systems to acquire their inventory, wasting time and limiting their growth.
Think of Trendful as the Shopify for resellers. Trendful’s SaaS platform provides a suite of tools to manage product offers, customer relationships, inventory, shipping, pricing, and payouts. The company’s resale app integrates with merchant's websites to guide their customers through selling nearly any item in a few steps. Trendful also offers access to a database that shows pricing trends on more than 30,000 unique items.
“The Trendful founders have built a great tool for a fast-growing market,” said Rob Walling, General Partner at TinySeed. “We realized very quickly that with their skilled founding team and their speed of execution, Trendful has the potential to become the de-facto platform in this space.”
Trendful’s tools are helping dozens of businesses around the world as the secondhand industry is rapidly growing. The value of the global resale market is expected to hit $77 billion by 2025, a nearly 114% increase from 2021’s $36 billion total, according to a recent analysis.
Launched in 2020, Trendful was co-founded by Jacquelyn de la Parte and Mailys Rabot, which created Trendful as a tool for their own company selling second-market designer products.
The duo’s platform has already helped merchants acquire millions of dollars worth of merchandise from their customers. In November alone, Trendful facilitated the sale of more than $750,000 worth of merchandise. Trendful clients have on average experienced 30% month-over-month growth in the amount of merchandise acquired.
In addition to optimizing businesses’ supply chain, Trendful helps merchants capitalize on consumer demand for sustainable options and reduce waste in the fashion industry. Roughly 92 million tons of textiles are thrown away each year — which is equivalent to about 418 full container ships of waste.
Trendful enables businesses and consumers to participate in the “circular economy,” which encourages sharing, reusing, repairing, and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible.
“By making it easy to resell, consumers can focus on buying high-quality products that retain their value and appreciate,” said Trendful co-founder Mailys Rabot. "And this will eventually push the primary market to focus on quality items and help the environment.”
About Trendful: Based in Tampa, Florida, Trendful was co-founded by Jacquelyn de la Parte and Mailys Rabot. Trendful offers resale merchants the tools they need to manage product offers, customer relationships, inventory, shipping, pricing, and payouts.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in 59 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
