Beware of fraudulent SMS from fake courier companies

MACAU, January 19 - Members of the public reportedly received a SMS with a company’s hyperlink and a parcel tracking code. The recipients were informed about the delay of their parcel’s delivery due to insufficient information. Recipients of the SMS clicked on the link of a courier website and were instructed to provide personal details and pay additional fee. Suspecting it was a scam as they had not purchased anything online nor had sent any parcels out, they reported the incident to the police immediately.

Judiciary Police investigation revealed that the link in the SMS was different from the one of the legitimate company, and the parcel tracking code received by all recipients were identical. In addition, the recipients had never engaged the concerned courier for its service. Perpetrators are likely to take advantage of recent delivery delay due to current epidemic to defraud members of the public through phishing websites.

Similar cases had occurred before in Macao. The Judiciary Police urge the public to stay wary against fraud and identity theft and be cautious upon receiving similar SMS.

Preventive measures: