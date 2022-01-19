Interest Income for the Year Distributes to Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System’s Government-Managed Sub-Accounts, at an Annual Interest Rate of about 1.63%

MACAU, January 19 - The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) announced that the interest income for the year 2021 had already been credited to the non-mandatory central provident fund system’s government-managed sub-accounts on 13 January 2022, at an annual interest rate of about 1.63%. To check the balance of the relevant sub-account, residents may use self-service machines, or log in to the non-mandatory central provident fund’s information platform using “My Government Account of Macao SAR”.

Generated by time deposits of bank, the interest income for the government-managed sub-account is calculated on a daily basis, subject to the account owner’s government-managed sub-account daily balance during the income calculation period, and the number of interest-bearing days. The income is distributed once a year. If an account owner is eligible for the Special Allocations from Budget Surplus since 2010 and he/she has never transferred out, transferred in or withdrawn funds from the government-managed sub-account, he/she will receive an interest of 1,416 patacas for the year 2021, and the cumulative appropriations together with the interest income will be 88,326 patacas in total.

By participating in the joint provident fund scheme or individual provident fund scheme of the non-mandatory central provident fund system, residents may also transfer the balance of the government-managed sub-account to the contribution sub-account or preserved sub-account for investment and capital appreciation.

For more information about the income distribution of the government-managed sub-account, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo , or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquires.