Senate Resolution 216 Printer's Number 1325
PENNSYLVANIA, January 18 - involuntary servitude, slavery and slavery by descent; and
WHEREAS, To combat human trafficking in this Commonwealth and
globally, State and local government officials must be aware of
the realities of human trafficking and be dedicated to stopping
this contemporary manifestation of slavery; and
WHEREAS, Efforts should be made to actively oppose all
individuals, groups, organizations and nations who support,
advance or commit acts of human trafficking and work to end
human trafficking in this Commonwealth and around the world
through education; and
WHEREAS, Victims of human trafficking need support in order
to escape and recover from the physical, mental, emotional,
sexual and spiritual trauma associated with their victimization;
and
WHEREAS, Human traffickers use many physical and
psychological techniques to control their victims, including the
use of violence or threats of violence against the victim or the
victim's family, isolation from the public, isolation from the
victim's family and religious or ethnic communities, language
and cultural barriers, shame, control of the victim's
possessions, confiscation of passports and other identification
documents, threats of arrest, deportation or imprisonment and
withholding or depriving the victim's basic needs to survive,
such as shelter, food, nutrition, medication, health care and
essential goods, if the victim attempts to reach out for
assistance or to leave; and
WHEREAS, Although laws to prosecute perpetrators of human
trafficking and assist and protect victims of human trafficking
have been enacted in the United States, awareness of the issues
surrounding human trafficking by those people most likely to
20220SR0216PN1325 - 2 -
