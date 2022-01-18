Senate Bill 1021 Printer's Number 1324
PENNSYLVANIA, January 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1324
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1021
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA,
PITTMAN, COSTA, MENSCH, STEFANO AND J. WARD, JANUARY 18, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 18, 2022
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 43235, on that
portion of State Route 2012 over Alloway Creek, Mount Joy and
Germany Townships, Adams County, as the Michael Dillman
Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Michael Dillman Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings and declarations.--The General Assembly finds
and declares as follows:
(1) Michael Dillman, who worked for the Department of
Transportation as an equipment operator, suddenly lost his
life in a vehicle rollover accident on August 15, 2011.
(2) Mr. Dillman was the husband of Kimberly for 27 years
and father to Amanda and Alicia.
(3) It is most befitting that the memory of Mr. Dillman
be honored in a manner that captures his hard work in the
construction and maintenance of our State roadways, highways
and bridges and his dedication to the mission of the
Department of Transportation.
