Senate Bill 1021 Printer's Number 1324

PENNSYLVANIA, January 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1324

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1021

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA,

PITTMAN, COSTA, MENSCH, STEFANO AND J. WARD, JANUARY 18, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 18, 2022

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 43235, on that

portion of State Route 2012 over Alloway Creek, Mount Joy and

Germany Townships, Adams County, as the Michael Dillman

Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Michael Dillman Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings and declarations.--The General Assembly finds

and declares as follows:

(1) Michael Dillman, who worked for the Department of

Transportation as an equipment operator, suddenly lost his

life in a vehicle rollover accident on August 15, 2011.

(2) Mr. Dillman was the husband of Kimberly for 27 years

and father to Amanda and Alicia.

(3) It is most befitting that the memory of Mr. Dillman

be honored in a manner that captures his hard work in the

construction and maintenance of our State roadways, highways

and bridges and his dedication to the mission of the

Department of Transportation.

