Senate Bill 818 Printer's Number 1327
PENNSYLVANIA, January 18 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1004
PRINTER'S NO. 1327
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
818
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, MARTIN, PITTMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO,
MENSCH, BROWNE, BAKER, ARGALL, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, SCAVELLO
AND COLLETT, JULY 26, 2021
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JANUARY 18, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An
act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and
duties of the Department of Health; establishing and
providing the powers and duties of the State Health
Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care
Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health
Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;
providing for certification of need of health care providers
and prescribing penalties," in licensing of health care
facilities, providing for ambulatory surgical facility
permitted surgical procedures.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known
as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 822. Ambulatory surgical facility permitted surgical
procedures.
(a) Exception or waiver.--An ambulatory surgical facility
may seek an exception or waiver from the department for surgical
procedures not specified on the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services (CMS) Ambulatory Surgical Center Covered
