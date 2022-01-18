Senate Bill 726 Printer's Number 1326

PENNSYLVANIA, January 18 - University and their branch campuses.

§ 7673. Prohibited actions.

(a) General rule.--Except as provided in subsection (b), a

person may not, with the intent to extort money or other

consideration from another person or a Commonwealth agency for

the purpose of removing a computer contaminant or lock,

restoring access to a computer, computer system, computer

network or data or otherwise remediating the impact of a

computer contaminant or lock:

(1) Knowingly possess ransomware .

(2) Use ransomware without the authorization of the

owner of the computer, computer system or computer network.

(3) Sell, transfer or develop ransomware.

(4) Threaten to use ransomware against another person or

a Commonwealth agency if the threat is:

(i) made in an express or implied manner; and

(ii) transmitted in person, by mail or through

facsimile, e-mail, the Internet, a telecommunication

device or other electronic means.

(5) Induce another person to commit an act described in

paragraph (1), (2), (3) or (4).

(b) Exception.--Subsection (a) does not apply to the use of

ransomware for research purposes by an authorized agent of the

Commonwealth or the Federal Government.

§ 7674. Grading of offense.

(a) General rule.--Except as provided in subsection (b), if

a person is convicted of, found guilty of or pleads guilty or

nolo contendere in a court of record to an offense specified in

section 7673 (relating to prohibited actions), the person shall

be subject to the following:

20210SB0726PN1326 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30