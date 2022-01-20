Global Digital Education Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 155.82 billion by 2031

Global Digital Education Market to surpass USD 155.82 billion by 2031 from USD 11.49 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 29.79% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Digital Education Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 155.82 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 29.79% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, Main factors expected to fuel the growth of the digital education market include amplified internet penetration around the world, reduced infrastructure cost, and increased scalability using online learning, and growing demand for microlearning. Technical advancements such as virtual classrooms show significant opportunities in near future for the companies that are currently offering online learning services.

“Digital education paved the path for microlearning. Microlearning refers to e-learning in small segments with just a sufficient amount of data to help individuals achieve their goals. For instance, microlearning content comprises of images, text, videos, audio, text, and games. Administrations are accepting microlearning due to factors such as fast deployment, cost-effectiveness, and updated easily”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Digital Education: Key Players

• Khan Academy (US)

• Coursera (US)

• edX (US)

• Pluralsight (US)

• Edureka (India)

• Alison (Ireland)

• Udacity (US)

• Udemy (US)

• Miríadax (Spain)

• Jigsaw Academy (India)

• iversity (Germany)

• Intellipaat (India)

• Edmodo (US)

• FutureLearn (UK)

• LinkedIn (US)

• NovoEd (US)

• XuetangX (China)

• Federica EU (Italy)

• Linkstreet Learning (India)

• Kadenze (Spain)

• Other Prominent Players

Digital Education is a creative process of learning and teaching using digital technology and resources. This segment of learning is sometimes denoted to as e-Learning or Technologically Enhanced Learning (TEL). To provide learning, different immersive and hybrid methods are used. It offers face-to-face experiences with online events, as well as flipped classes in which online activities are explored and concluded using outside realistic situations for in-depth study. Digital education enables students to study at their own speed and from anywhere that is suitable for them.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Digital Education Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Digital Education market is segmented by Learning Type into Self-paced and Instructor-led Online Education; By Course Type into computer science, health, and medicine, engineering, chemistry, physics, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Digital Education Segments:

By Learning Type

• Self-paced

• Instructor-led Online Education

By Course Type

• computer science

• health and medicine

• engineering

• chemistry

• physics

• others

