CELEBRATING OUR 11 AWARDS from 12/20 until 1/22 across the Globe IN 2022

S&V, Paris and Sophocles too

Daniel P Quinn before the pandemic.

Ellen Lanese

Sophocles and ﻿SACCO w/Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese, Paul Parente. Direction by Daniel P Quinn, written by Daniel Gabriel, design by Eva Brenner. ﻿

"Burn them cried the public of Boston" ”
— Daniel Gabriel
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc

4th Dimension Independent Film Festival, Bali, Indonesia.
Death of Hercules
January 3, 2022
Finalist for Best Director


Red Moon Film Festival (NYC)
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 28, 2021
Selected for Festival in NYC.


Swedish International Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 7, 2021
Finalist


Florida Shorts
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 20, 2021
Semi-Finalist


Art Gallery Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
November 20, 2021
Selected in NYC.


Austin International Art Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
August 15, 2021
Nominee in Texas.


Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France.
Death of Hercules
August 25, 2021
Best Actress Ellen Lanese
Outstanding Achievement Award


KIIFF, Kurdistan, Iraq.
Death of Hercules
September 21, 2021
Honorable Mention


Beyond the Curve International
Film Festival, Paris, France.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 24, 2020
Finalist for Excellence.


ArtsPRunlimited, Inc

﻿SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! from our award winning short film (2020-22).

Premiered Off-Broadway production at Castillo Theatre. Later: Foundation Theatre at Burlington County College; Garibaldi-Meucci Museum/Staten Island; William Carlos Williams Center, Rutherford, NJ and PCC County College with American Labor Museum Botto House in Paterson, NJ.

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
Offering Community
programs on the
1920-27 case of
Sacco & Vanzetti.

We are currently looking for sponsors in 2022 to show these short films that suit your needs.
﻿Award winning short film with Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese and Paul Parente under my direction.

"Burn them cried the public of Boston"
by Daniel Gabriel, Author SACCO & VANZETTI: A Narrative Longpoem (Gull Books).

Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

