CELEBRATING OUR 11 AWARDS from 12/20 until 1/22 across the Globe IN 2022
Sophocles and SACCO w/Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese, Paul Parente. Direction by Daniel P Quinn, written by Daniel Gabriel, design by Eva Brenner.
"Burn them cried the public of Boston" ”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
— Daniel Gabriel
4th Dimension Independent Film Festival, Bali, Indonesia.
Death of Hercules
January 3, 2022
Finalist for Best Director
Red Moon Film Festival (NYC)
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 28, 2021
Selected for Festival in NYC.
Swedish International Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 7, 2021
Finalist
Florida Shorts
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 20, 2021
Semi-Finalist
Art Gallery Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
November 20, 2021
Selected in NYC.
Austin International Art Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
August 15, 2021
Nominee in Texas.
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France.
Death of Hercules
August 25, 2021
Best Actress Ellen Lanese
Outstanding Achievement Award
KIIFF, Kurdistan, Iraq.
Death of Hercules
September 21, 2021
Honorable Mention
Beyond the Curve International
Film Festival, Paris, France.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 24, 2020
Finalist for Excellence.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! from our award winning short film (2020-22).
Premiered Off-Broadway production at Castillo Theatre. Later: Foundation Theatre at Burlington County College; Garibaldi-Meucci Museum/Staten Island; William Carlos Williams Center, Rutherford, NJ and PCC County College with American Labor Museum Botto House in Paterson, NJ.
Offering Community
programs on the
1920-27 case of
Sacco & Vanzetti.
We are currently looking for sponsors in 2022 to show these short films that suit your needs.
Award winning short film with Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese and Paul Parente under my direction.
"Burn them cried the public of Boston"
by Daniel Gabriel, Author SACCO & VANZETTI: A Narrative Longpoem (Gull Books).
DP Quinn
