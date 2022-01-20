Global Adhesion Promoter Market to Witness Impressive Growth USD 4.91 billion By 2030|CAGR of 5.4% | Fatpos Global

Global Adhesion Promoter Market to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2030 from USD 2.84 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Adhesion Promoter Market – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Global Adhesion Market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the mounting use of the material in the automotive sector and electrical and electronic industry, rising public interest towards environment-friendly products, increasing application in the packaging industry. Mergers &acquisitions, technological advancements, and consistent research & development activities are some of the few strategies opted for by the key market players.

“Demand for adhesion promoters is rising in the automotive industry for improving the adhesion on inks on tire labeling and strength of paints and coatings on automotive parts & components is anticipated to drive the demand for adhesion promoters in the coming years. Also, developments and innovations in advanced multilayers packaging and advance composites have led to an increase in demand of the adhesion promoters in the plastics and composites industry. The market’s growth is driven by the mounting consumption of plastics in the automotive industry which are being integrated to downsize the overall car weight and fosters energy efficiency”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request- 677

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Adhesion Promoter Market: Key Players

• 3M

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

• AkzoNobel NV

• ALTANA

• Arkema SA

• BASF SE

• DowDuPont

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• Mitsui Chemical

• TOYOBO CO. LTD.

Adhesion promoters are the coupling agents that function as the interface between an inorganic surface and organic polymer to enhance adhesion between the two materials. This chemical increases the adhesive strength of the coatings by strengthening the bond between the substrate and the coating. Adhesion parameter functions in any of the three ways, such as, as a primer between coating layers, a primer between substrate and coatings, or as an additive in the preparation of paints and coatings, rubbers, inks, and polymers among others. They are used in extremely high and low-temperature environments, low-surface energy products, and a wide range of applications such as paints and coatings. This material also aids in manufacturing weatherable paints and high-performance rubbers and also enhances the reliability of semiconductors and flat-panel displays.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-677

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Global Adhesion Promoter Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Adhesion Promoter market is segmented by Application into Plastics & Composites, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Adhesives, Metals, and Others, By Type into Silane, Maleic Anhydride, Chlorinated Polyolefins, Titanate & Zirconate, and Others, By End-User into Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Electronics and Others, By Form into Liquid and Spray Forms. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-677

Adhesion Promoter Market Segments:

By Application

• Plastics & Composites

• Paints & Coatings

• Rubber

• Adhesives

• Metals

• Others

By Type

• Silane

• Maleic Anhydride

• Chlorinated Polyolefins

• Titanate & Zirconate

• Others

By End-User

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Packaging

• Electronics

• Others

By Form

• Liquid

• Spray Forms

Related Reports

Global Emulsion Polymer Market

Global Colored PU Foams Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.

