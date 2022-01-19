At 5.8% CAGR, Advanced Wound Care Market is Projected to Reach USD 17.65 by 2030: Fatpos Global

Global Advanced Wound Care Market to surpass USD 17.65 by 2030 from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Global Wound Care Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 17.65 by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.8% between 2020 to 2030. The main factors that enhance the growth of the global wound care are the increasing geriatric population, increasing number of diabetes patients worldwide, increasing incidence of wound ulcer and surgical wounds. Also, increasing innovative product launches in wound care management is expected to be another factor aiding in the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, due to the growing prevalence of diabetes-related ulcers, pressure ulcers, obesity, aging population and venous leg ulcers, and the growing need for creative & innovative wound dressings for the treatment of such wounds, the advanced wound care industry is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

“During these days the growing prevalence of diabetes causing diabetes foot ulcers is anticipated to fuel the growth of the Global Wound Care Market management market. Besides, the growth of the advanced wound care management market is expected to be driven by the growing number of traumas associated with road accidents and other causes. New products are introduced by key players in the advanced wound care industry to further their development and provide patients with better effective treatments.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Key Players

• 3M Company

• Acelity L.P. Inc. (Kinetic Concepts, Inc.)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Cardinal Health, Inc

• Coloplast A/S

• ConvaTec Group Plc

• Integra Lifesciences

• Molnlycke Health Care

• Medtronic PLC

• Paul Hartmann AG

• Smith & Nephew

Growing geriatric population, increasing number of diabetes patient globally, rising occurrence of wound ulcer and surgical wounds, growing research and development activities, the introduction of novel treatments for advanced wounds, favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological advancement in advanced wound care products are the key factors enhancing the growth of the Global Wound Care Market. Some of the other key factors driving the growth of the advanced wound care industry are the rising adoption of evidence-based treatment for chronic wounds, escalating healthcare expenditure, and awareness programs for advanced wound care treatment and management. The advanced demand for wound care is driven primarily by technical advancements, aging populations, issues associated with inadequate conventional methods of wound healing, government measures, and an urgent need for faster and safer treatment of chronic wounds.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Global Advanced Wound Care Market Segments:

By Type:

• Advanced Wound Dressing

• Foam

• Hydrocolloid

• Alginate

• Film

• Wound Therapy Device

• Active Wound Care

By Application:

• Surgical

• Traumatic

• Ulcers

• Burns

By End User:

• Hospital

• Homecare

