Global AI in Agriculture Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 8342.37 million by 2030: Fatpos Global

Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market is estimated to grow from USD 893.43 million in 2019 to USD 8342.37 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 22.52%

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as growing stress on the food supply chain due to exponentially increasing population, rising implementation of the Internet of Things in the agricultural sector, improving the standard of living, growing focus on enhanced crop monitoring, and increased demand for higher agricultural yield, are driving growth in the artificial intelligence market. Moreover, limited land for agriculture coupled with supportive government policies to encourage the use of AI technologies is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Nonetheless, insufficient knowledge of high technology machine learning solutions in agriculture can hamper the growth of artificial intelligence in the agriculture market. However, the increased use of drones in farms is expected to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence in the agriculture market.

“Growing global demand for food, farmers need to increase crop production either by increasing the amount of agricultural land or by adopting advanced agricultural methods such as precision farming”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Artificial Intelligence in the Agriculture market: Key Players

• Microsoft Corporation

• Precision Hawk

• Deere & Company

• The Climate Corporation

• International Business Machines Corp.

• Farmers Edge Inc.

• AgEagle Aerial Systems

• Gamaya Inc

• Descartes Lab Inc.

• Prospera Technologies

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture uses modern and innovative agricultural technologies to improve productivity and yield to deliver better and more efficient farming services. Using specific equipment such as the Internet of Thing models, sensors and actuators, geo-positioning systems, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs or drones), robotics & fertilizers, irrigation management, and so on, farmers can advance their production and harvest by controlling pests, increasing productivity, monitoring the soil quality while reducing the time, energy and work needed for these tasks. Artificial Intelligence in agriculture helps and assists in evaluating and taking decisions to boost crop growth and production. In agriculture, artificial intelligence has a variety of uses, including agricultural automation, digital water network systems, face recognition and tractors without a driver. One of the important factors that boost the market for artificial intelligence in agriculture is the increase in usage of AI and the need for better yields of goods

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market that covers the historical demand data as well as forecast figures for the period i.e. 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market is segmented by offering into hardware, software, and services. The market is divided by application/end-use industry into livestock monitoring application, precision farming application, agriculture robot’s application, drone analytics application, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market by segment:

By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Application

• Livestock Monitoring Application

• Precision Farming Application

• Agriculture Robots Application

• Drone Analytics Application

• Others

