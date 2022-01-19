Free B2B sales call training offered by Lead Forensics
The website visitor identification experts are due to deliver actionable tips and techniques to B2B salespeople.
Whether you're new to sales, or an experienced sales leader, there’s always an extra tip or two that will help you to maximize results!”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead Forensics is offering free sales training as part of their webinar, ‘Expert Tips to Slay your B2B Sales Calls’. The event goes live on Thursday, January 27 @ 12:30 EST | 11:30 CST | 16:30 GMT.
— Matthew Hall, Lead Forensics
During this 30-minute virtual-live session, attendees will learn the seven critical elements that B2B sales calls should have to ensure that prospects are taken on a journey that secures a sale.
Attendees will benefit from expert tips from across the sales spectrum including key aspects of building an outstanding rapport, what the best value propositions look like, and the importance of tone, belief, and enthusiasm.
To book a seat at this free webinar, presented by Matthew Hall, a sales expert from Lead Forensics, simply follow this link and enter your details.
Lead Forensics is a multi-award-winning B2B website visitor identification software that eliminates the need for on-site inquiries and instantly increases website conversion. It works by utilizing intelligent reverse IP tracking software and a global-leading database of business IP addresses to track website visitors, reveal their identity, and notify in real-time.
Users are provided with the business name, contact details of key decision-makers and detailed visitor analytics outlining the time spent on the site. This way, they have everything they need to reach out to the right person, with the right information, at the right time.
Book a Lead Forensics demonstration here.
