Lead Forensics to host free webinar on social media for B2B companies
Find out how to convert social media interest into new business.
Using the techniques illustrated during this free webinar will help you to unlock extra value from your B2B social media accounts.”PORSTMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead Forensics has just announced a free webinar; ‘Converting Social Interest into High Intent Website Visitors’. The event is going live on Tuesday, January 25 at 16:30 GMT | 12:30 EST | 11:30 CST.
Peter Auton, Head of Digital Marketing, Lead Forensics
During this 30-minute virtual-live session hosted by Group Chief Marketing Officer Lilah Waite, attendees will learn the nine critical factors to consider in order to translate that social buzz into tangible and quantifiable website visitors, and how to convert these visitors into interested prospects and onwards to valuable sales.
To book a seat at this free webinar, presented by Lead Forensics’ Head of Digital Marketing Peter Auton, simply follow this link and enter your details.
Lead Forensics is a multi-award-winning B2B website visitor identification software that eliminates the need for on-site inquiries and instantly increases website conversion. It works by utilizing intelligent reverse IP tracking software and a global-leading database of business IP addresses to track website visitors, reveal their identity, and notify in real-time.
Users are provided with the business name, contact details of key decision-makers and detailed visitor analytics outlining the time spent on the site. This way, they have everything they need to reach out to the right person, with the right information, at the right time.
