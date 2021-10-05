Free Live Webinar: How to Make Your B2B Marketing Truly Customer Centric
A panel of experts from companies including Yahoo, Rock Content and Web Insights will be sharing advice on creating truly customer-centric B2B marketing.PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this era of highly competitive markets, the customer has quite rightly moved to the forefront of marketer's thoughts. For B2B marketers, where the sales cycle is long, with more than one decision-maker and multiple potential touchpoints, there are additional layers of complexity.
So, what's the best way for marketers to overcome barriers and then create a customer-centric experience?
An expert panel will be discussing the importance of being customer-centric, giving advice on building relationships with both prospects and customers, and sharing their top tips on customer-centric marketing strategies.
Web Insights, the world leader in B2B website visitor automation has curated this virtual event to help business professionals to learn more about ABM from a panel of carefully selected industry experts. The event will be hosted by business author and speaker, Christoph Trappe, who will be joined by speakers from Yahoo, Rock Content and Web Insights.
The webinar takes place on Thursday, October 14th at 4pm (BST) / 11pm (EST) / 10am (CST). During the event, attendees will be able to ask questions to the panel and participate in polls. Business professionals interested in learning more about customer-centric marketing can register for the free webinar by following this link.
About Web Insights
The Web Insights website visitor automation software cuts out the noise to deliver insight to B2B organizations, precisely where and when it is required. The Web Insights software solution is a world-class business growth enabler, assisting brands to become more efficient and effective, capitalizing on every website opportunity in real-time.
The technology instantly recognizes website visitors and automatically routes them to the relevant person within a business, making it the perfect solution for enterprise sales and marketing leaders looking to optimize lead generation, embrace automation, and do so without disrupting busy, high-performing teams.
