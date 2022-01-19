B&H Worldwide sees rush for on-board courier services to meet global demand

Gus Mundel-On-board courier manager B&H Worldwide logo

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onboard Courier (OBC) services are thriving as a result of cargo capacity constraints due to the ongoing reduction in global flights. B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics specialist says customers are turning to OBC as a reliable means of delivering their time critical AOG shipments. It has seen a rapid expansion in its OBC services in the last few months as an alternative option to traditional freight movements.

Requests for aerospace OBCs saw a huge rise during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic and this is continuing to gather pace even with the restart of flights on many routes. Utilising its 33 years of specialist experience in the field, B&H has built a strong reputation for being able to deliver where others cannot and this demand for its services is continuing to grow as international travel starts up again.

To cater to this surging demand in OBC requirements, B&H Worldwide is enhancing its services to key locations including the USA, Latin America, Asia and intra-Europe. Newly appointed product service Manager Gustavo Mundel will be responsible for leading the development and market roll-out of B&H’s both OBC and new product service offerings, to customers and its agent network to drive competitiveness and growth. Adds Gustavo Mundel: “This is such an exciting time to be joining the global team as we seek to further extend our global reach with an even greater range of products. It’s a demanding, dynamic and fast-moving business and I am looking forward to working with the team to further grow our service offering”.

