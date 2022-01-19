Avoid Disconnection; Apply for LIHEAP Assistance Through April 30, 2022

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board is reminding consumers that limited financial heating assistance is available to income-eligible utility customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The annual application period runs from November 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022. The application period for homes with elderly or disabled residents began October 1.

The LIHEAP program is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary home heating costs through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor. Under LIHEAP or the weatherization assistance program, Iowa law protects qualified applicants who are the head of a household from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service from November 1 through April 1.

Although qualified applicants cannot be disconnected during the annual winter moratorium, the IUB urges all LIHEAP-certified customers to continue paying toward their energy bills through the winter to avoid accumulating high debt and facing potential utility service disconnection in the spring.

Eligibility for the federally funded LIHEAP program is based on household size and income, type of fuel, and type of housing. Interested applicants should review the federal income guidelines then apply at the community action agency serving their area. Heating assistance dollars for LIHEAP and the weatherization assistance program are limited.

For assistance, utility customers may contact their local utility company or contact the IUB Customer Service staff at 877.565.4450 or customer@iub.iowa.gov.

Learn more on the IUB’s LIHEAP webpage, or through the Iowa Department of Human Rights online at humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/liheap or call 515.281.3861.