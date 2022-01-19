CUSTOM COMPUTER SPECIALISTS WINS BEST COMPUTER SERVICES AND BEST CYBER SECURITY FIRM IN BEST OF LI 2022 CONTEST.
Custom Computer Specialists was voted best computer services firm and best cyber security firm in the Bethpage Best of Long Island 2022 contest.
These awards serve as recognition that our fellow Long Islanders are as appreciative of our efforts as we are of their trust.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. (“Custom”), a leading IT services provider, announced today that they were voted best computer services firm and best cyber security firm in the Bethpage Best of Long Island 2022 contest. Custom’s win comes on the heels of being named a Best Places to Work in Rhode Island and winning the Hauppauge Industrial Association’s Large Business Achievement Award.
— Gregory G. Galdi
“To say that I am excited and honored to be voted not only Best Computer Services firm on Long Island, but Best Cyber Security Firm too would be an understatement,” said Gregory Galdi, President and CEO at Custom. “I founded Custom over forty years ago, and every day I wake up thankful for our dedicated clients and the amazing team that works hard supporting our clients’ technology and cyber security needs. These awards serve as recognition that our fellow Long Islanders are as appreciative of our efforts as we are of their trust.”
The Best of LI contest, conducted each year by Schneps Media, is sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. The voting for Best of Long Island runs from October 1st to December 15th in which everyone can vote for their favorite business, professional services firm, etc. that they feel should hold a “Best of Long Island” title. With more than 1.4M Long Island voters, it is also the largest and most popular awards program in New York.
In addition to the above awards, Custom has also been a recipient of Cisco’s SLED Territory Partner of the Year award, City & State NY Corporate Social Responsibility award, Long Island Business News Healthcare Hero’s award, Long Island Business News’ Corporate Citizenship award, Best Places to Work Rhode Island and the HIA’s Large Business Achievement Award. Details of these awards can be found under press releases at customonline.com.
Potential candidates are encouraged to visit the careers page at customonline.com, and to follow Custom on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information on open positions, please call our recruiting department at 800.598.8989.
About Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.
Custom Computer Specialists is an innovative technology solutions provider. By offering an extensive range of services including the secure transmission of data, dedicated IT support staffing, proactive monitoring and modern network technologies, our clients improve their competitive advantage, financial performance and their ability to deliver value. To learn more about our innovative solutions please contact us at 800.598.8989 or visit us at www.customonline.com.
MaryAnn Benzola
Custom Computer Specialists
+1 631-761-1465
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn