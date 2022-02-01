Business Reporter: Holistic attribution solutions and predictive data modelling
Tracking customer journeys along both on- and off-line channels can lead to higher acquisition and retention ratesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, marketing data analytics firm Metageni explain how the data gleaned from digital and off-line customer journeys can be leveraged to improve acquisition and retention rates.
While traditional marketing creates personas of customers that it undertakes to target, its digital counterpart has a much more profound knowledge of the habits and preferences of customers and communicates with them on a one-to-one basis. Therefore, the first step to achieving ever higher customer acquisition and retention rates today is to find new ways of gaining the visibility of customers as they move along multiple marketing channels on their various devices.
Once marketeers have the tools such as holistic attribution solutions to measure how various channels contribute to successful engagements with customers, it’s easier to establish where and when each and every customer is the most likely to convert and how they can be nudged to progress along the marketing funnel most effectively. With the help of machine learning, existing customers can also be scored on their propensity to make purchasing decisions or their loyal to the brand. Predictive customer analytics empowers marketeers not only to optimise their budgets but also to combine the best of data-driven digital marketing with the branding power of the traditional approach. With the decline of third-party cookies, it’s time for brands to recognise the value of the first-party data they have at their fingertips and – by using data analytics – to make the most of it.
