Breadcrumbs App partnered with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative
Working together to identify risks related to human trafficking, child exploitation, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) within cryptocurrency transactions
Breadcrumbs will be an instrumental partner in helping us promote responsibility within the cryptocurrency world. ”WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breadcrumbs.app, a blockchain analytics platform, today announced it is partnering with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) to combat and raise awareness around human trafficking. Breadcrumbs is now a Silver level sponsor of ATII, and the newest member in the Anti-Human Trafficking Cryptocurrency Consortium – where all members work together to equip organizations to identify risks related to human trafficking, child exploitation, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) within cryptocurrency transactions. This way, ATII will provide Breadcrumbs with a high-risk database for crypto addresses on Bitcoin and Ethereum to raise awareness around trafficking. Breadcrumbs is excited to continue working with ATII moving forward and to continue helping in the fight against modern slavery.
— Aaron Kahler, ATII Founder and Chief Executive
Breadcrumbs is proud to partner in advancing ATII's vision of disrupting the operations, economics, and anonymity of human trafficking at the source by intervening in criminal access to financial markets and thereby inhibiting the ability of traffickers to inflict harm on vulnerable groups. “We are pleased that Breadcrumbs tools and the power of crowdsourced investigations can help in making a strong impact for such an important cause for all communities around the world. Aaron and his team are very forward-thinking in staying ahead of the technologies used in Human Trafficking. They have built a strong community to help combat this threat, and we’re honored to be a part of this important cause.”, says Lorne Lantz, Breadcrumbs’ founder, and CEO.
On Breadcrumbs, Compliance Users will be able to track and identify any suspicious transactions in three different blockchains (Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon). The ATII will provide access to their high-risk database and intelligence tools to make the due diligence more open and accurate. "The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative is honored to have Lorne Lantz's expertise and partnership with firms like Breadcrumbs that are fostering dialogue, sharing information, and reporting activity in an effort to combat human trafficking through their relationships with the cryptocurrency community, federal intelligence, and defense agencies as well as law enforcement. The statistics on human trafficking globally show an astonishing and alarming impact with the International Labour Organization estimating that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally and that forced labor and human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide. Breadcrumbs will be an instrumental partner in helping us promote responsibility within the cryptocurrency world. As public and private organizations continue to collaborate in the creation of a uniform front within the financial sector to fight human trafficking, we will see a true impact in the recovery of victims and prosecution of traffickers," said Aaron Kahler, ATII founder, and CEO.
About Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII)
Based in the United States, ATII, a not-for-profit organization, established in 2019, operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through anti-human trafficking program development, facilitating awareness, targeted data collection, technology integration, and sourcing actionable intelligence. They aim to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of prevention, detection, investigation, and reporting mechanisms. ATII is committed to raising awareness and developing strategic partnerships with intelligence, technology, and data leaders. Learn more at followmoneyfightslavery.org.
About Breadcrumbs
Based in Singapore, Breadcrumbs.app is an open platform that responds to the uneven blockchain analytics landscape. It was founded by Lorne Lantz after being scammed by an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2018, and it was built as an investigation tool that answers the question “where did the crypto come from and where did the crypto go?”, but has since evolved to offer a range of tools and services that help make the cryptospace a safer place to be in.
Breadcrumbs.app believes that everyone has the right to investigate the blockchain. Since its move away from Beta in 2021, Breadcrumbs’ popularity has been growing not only within the crypto community but also among Compliance and Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) groups. Learn more at https://www.breadcrumbs.app/about.
