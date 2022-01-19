Colorado Apartment Complex expands Wellness Offerings by MoveStrong FitGround
COLORADO APARTMENT COMPLEX IMPLEMENTS 3,500 SQFT MOVESTRONG OUTDOOR FITNESS FITGROUND AND OBSTACLE COURSE TO EXPAND HEALTH & WELLNESS OFFERS FOR COMMUNITYCOLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain View at Raindance apartment complex is the place for everyone who wants to “live life like a vacation”.
Stunning views on the Rocky Mountains, plus numerous wellness offerings, such as walking trails, a golf course, pool, and movie theatre attract residents of all ages.
Inspired by a nearby location with Move Strong Fitness equipment, in December 2021 the owners added a new feature for their tenants.
The brand-new Movestrong Fitground and obstacle course measures 3,500ft and includes a variety of different exercises for all fitness levels.
Climbing, crawling, running, jumping, balancing, and swinging improve endurance, functional strength, and flexibility, all while breathing some fresh air and competing with friends and neighbors.
From day one, MoveStrong Functional Fitness was on board to create a customized exercise area tailored to the available space, training needs, and budget. Layout support, custom equipment configurations, installation, and education are all included in the service package.
After finishing the site, the Movestrong Fitness trainers educated the Mountain View Apartments staff in the most effective use of the equipment. QR codes on the tools facilitate remembering the key features of each tool.
“Tenants love the facility and the options there. During the warmer days we already see constant activity. Some of our residents like to refer to it as Mountain View Ninja Warrior Course.” says Ernie Martinez, Community Manager.
For over 10 years MoveStrong Functional Fitness Equipment offers extended design, layout, support, and educational services for customized indoor and outdoor workout equipment, and exercise courses. Suitable to mix up every workout routine for all ages and fitness levels.
For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700.
