Liigu Saves Summer Vacation Plans by Offering Contactless Car Rental in 17 European Destinations

Liigu contactless car rental is available in 17 European cities.

Liigu's car rental is now available in 17 cities across Europe. This contactless app-based service makes traveling safe and convenient.

TARTU, ESTONIA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting from June 2022, Liigu’s contactless car rental will be available in 17 cities. New locations are a part of the startup’s mission to make traveling across Europe as safe and convenient as possible.

The 12 new destinations are Milan, Bergamo, Pisa, Venice, Lyon, Toulouse, Paris, Alicante, Malaga, Barcelona, Valencia, and Faro. Liigu’s contactless services use the Phone as a Key solution that cuts out rental desks and offices. A smartphone is all a person needs to get to and open a car. This approach minimizes human interactions and maximizes safety—both exceptionally important in the ongoing pandemic circumstances.

“Nowadays people never forget their phones. We may forget our wallets, classes, car keys, but our phones are always with us. There we have apps for everything: payments, online shopping, working out, and even for smart house systems. It’s no longer surprising how many things can be controlled remotely. Using a car shouldn’t be any different. We prove that renting a car through an app and then unlocking/locking its door also in the app is possible and it is easy. Phone as a key and fully mobile customer experience is what makes Liigu the coolest app-based mobility service. Now available in 6 countries” – says Liigu’s CEO, Annemari Muru.

Contactless services have been on the rise for a few years now, but the global pandemic accelerated their growth even more. Restrictions and the need to avoid crowded places are largely impacting the travel industry, causing a lot of doubt when it comes to planning a summer vacation. Liigu’s fully digital car rental gives all travelers peace of mind and also fulfills the expectations of our new contactless normality.

Liigu is an app-based mobility service. Its car rental is simple, intuitive, and can be used with only a smartphone and a credit card. Contactless service doesn’t mean cold, faceless, or overly techy—quite the opposite. It lets customers worry less about standing in lines, meeting people at rental desks, and thinking about the logistics of getting a car. Combined with outstanding customer service, Liigu’s services focus on giving clients a fantastic, secure, and happy stay.