World’s First Metaverse Film School Announces Crowdfunding Launch At YA Partners

Virtual Film School (Founded: 2018) is raising $1.07 million in funding to disrupt traditional film schools in a major way.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Chindamo, Founder of Virtual Film School said, “Steven Spielberg’s vision of the future and Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse are now underway, and the race is on to build the world’s first Metaverse film school.
An AR, VR, MR, XR community that offers a New Media major inside a diverse and inclusive Virtual Reality classroom. Brick and mortar film schools aren’t set up for meta-learning, and they don’t teach what today’s media students want to learn: New Media. These funds will help us execute our business plan and consider a number of growth opportunities as they arise.”
The transaction is expected to raise $1,070,000 in 2022 subject to customary closing conditions. Virtual Film School intends to use the proceeds from the offering for software development, working capital, and general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing activities, product development, and capital expenditures.
About Virtual Film School
Virtual Film School, Inc.™ is a Delaware registered company. VFS is built for online learning and teaching the visual arts. VFS teaches New Media literacy for media and non-media majors. While many students don’t major in media, most would benefit from New Media literacy in a digital social era where employers value digital identity over a four-year degree. Most universities show students how to spend money.
VFS builds better human capital and shows students how to make money, become visible to 21st Century employers, and win the job race when they graduate. Virtual Film School serves underserved markets and revolutionizes traditional film school. But a meta-media school is nothing without student success stories to drive enrollments.
Virtual Film School has that, ensuring market demand and ROI for our backers. We’ve taught two billion hitter FreddieW, Primetime Emmy Award winner Bernie Su, 2-billion view TikTok star Nicki Baber, and many others. And unlike traditional film schools that reject most applicants and teach outdated techniques and tools, our popular thought leaders and New Media Influencer-Instructors teach students anywhere in the world how to become successful content creators inside a live and interactive Metaverse classroom.
VFS is relevant, affordable, immersive, and capable of reaching every student in the free world with a WiFi signal. And because we have no old school brick and mortar infrastructure, we pass those 90 % savings on to our students (and investors).
About YA Partners
YA Partners is a division of Young America Capital, LLC. a FINRA registered Broker-Dealer. YA Partners is an online platform that enables companies to publicly raise capital from everyone, including accredited investors, non-accredited investors, and international investors.
YA Partners in partnership with Capital Engine® has built the technology and regulatory infrastructure to facilitate any type of distributed securities offering, including Reg A+, Reg D, and Reg CF. YA Partners and its parent company provide an end-to-end resource for companies raising capital.
