Business Reporter: Making digital art unique and profitable by certifying its ownership
How a safe minting platform can enable digital artists to take control of their worksLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, readers can learn about how NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens) have become easily accessible and affordable for artists and creators of digital collectibles. NFTs turn replicable digital files into unique digital assets by generating an indelible proof of ownership for them with the help of blockchain, an immutable ledger. Recently NFTs and the blockchain have caused some upheaval on the art market by enabling digital artists to sell their art for amounts that are on a par with the revenue the most sought-after painters of our times generate with their one-off, physical artwork.
The new technology offers a wealth of opportunities for digital artists. However, it also involves them learning how to create NFTs, or mint the unique digital version of their artwork, as well as managing their sales in cryptocurrencies. Minting services, such as Danish Paidblock’s, offer easy-to-use tools that artists can leverage to attain an indelible proof of ownership of their artwork and trace its pathway on the market. The fact that their digital art has been minted also enables them to get a commission for what they created every time it changes hands.
On Paiblocks’s platform, a couple of pounds’s worth of currency can buy customers hundreds of mints of their works, and the platform is also one of the safest environments that currently exist for minting.
To learn more about NFTs and minting, read the article.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Paiblock ••
Paiblock is a Danish firm that offers a utility wallet which seamlessly connects all the digital needs of a modern person in just one powerful app. The traditional banking, crypto and digital identification features of the Paiblock app enable users to run their entire day through just a mobile.
With over 50 years of combined experience, the Paiblock team is well versed in technology, especially blockchain, machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as financial systems.
https://paiblock.app/
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here