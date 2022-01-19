Artificial Intelligence Specialist Dr. Anthony (Tony) Rhem Joins Halen’s Board of Advisors

Board of Advisor Artificial Intelligence will provide strategic direction and product roadmap to Halen super app

I strongly believe Halen represents a unique value proposition in the app-based services delivery industry. The vision represents the next generation of AI to bring a personalized user experience.” — Dr. Anthony J. Rhem

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halen Technologies (Halen) is proud to announce a new member to the board of advisors, Who will serve as an A.I. specialist and guide to ensure Halen’s early AI projects deliver business value.With the increasingly vast amount of data available today and the constantly evolving preferences and complexity of customers, businesses can no longer rely on traditional business methods to drive growth. These radical changes have opened up new realm of possibilities, with AI, to drive business growth through actionable insights generated from customer data.A super app is a mobile application that provides a variety of seemingly unrelated services via a single mobile interface. Rather than having multiple apps for different services, a super app aims to provide users with access to multiple services in a single location. For example, in one app, users can chat, shop, order rides, apply for a bank loan, and do a variety of other things. Super apps are convenient, and they save users the storage they'd otherwise have to use for individual apps. The Halen super app is designed to do the work (rideshare, grocery, food, retail delivery; as well as flight booking and vacation rental) of all of these apps in a single, unified app. Users will no longer need to switch from app to app for their specific needs. All that is necessary is the Halen app.As part of their growth and upcoming release, Halen has been bringing in a variety of experts as advisors and consultants for the app. Their most recent member to join is Anthony (Tony) Rhem. Rhem is a successful business owner, A.I. specialist and tech investor. His addition to the team as an advisor is going to ensure that the Halen app reaches successes that many other apps have failed to reach.Rhem has been in the technology industry since 1990 and runs two successful research firms in Chicago, Ill., and Charlotte, N.C. His previous experience includes Fortune 500 companies in a variety of different areas as well as work with government from the federal down to the local level. He also has extensive experience working as a military contractor.His role as advisor comes from his extensive understanding of VC and investment firms for technology.Rhem said, in part, “I strongly believe that Halen represents a unique value proposition in the app-based goods/services delivery industry. The Halen vision represents the next generation of AI to bring a personalized user experience.”Halen founder and CEO, Edward Mbeche, is exceptionally pleased and excited to have Rhem joining the Halen team.“I have been looking hard for a decent A.I. specialist that not only meets our vision but complements the strengths and supports the weaknesses of the current team. I struck gold when I found Rhem. He was a perfect fit from the moment I spoke with him. There is no doubt that with Rhem on Halen that the vision I set out to accomplish will come to full fruition,” said Mbeche.Additional information about Halen app is on the website. Go to www.gethalen.com for details, downloads, and updates.

Halen user-friendly “Super-App”