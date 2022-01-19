GFC President Patrick Flesch Joins The Cannata Report’s Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gordon Flesch Company is proud to announce that President Patrick Flesch has joined The Cannata Report’s Advisory Board, effective immediately.
The Advisory Board provides business counsel to support and enhance The Cannata Report’s mission to provide unsurpassed thought-leadership, insights and intelligence on the independent dealer channel in the office technology industry. In this role, Patrick Flesch will serve alongside current Advisory Board members A.J. Baggott, CEO, RJ Young; Deb Dellaposta, president and CEO, Doing Better Business; Jim George, president, Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises; Troy Olson, chief business development officer, Les Olson Company and Doug Pitassi, president, Pacific Office Automation. Patrick Flesch’s appointment fills a void created with the retirement of Marco Chief Revenue Officer Steve Gau.
“It’s a great honor for us to welcome Patrick to our Advisory Board,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Report. “Well-respected by the industry’s pre-eminent thought leaders, Patrick represents a distinctive legacy of a multi-generational, family-owned and -run business driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that today is considered one of the most innovative and forward-thinking dealerships in the channel.”
“I welcome the opportunity to engage with my peers in the office technology industry in the unique way that serving on The Cannata Report’s Advisory Board provides me,” said Patrick Flesch, President of Gordon Flesch Company. “I look forward to working with Frank, CJ Cannata and Editor-in-Chief Scott Cullen, and I am excited to share my knowledge about the industry as it evolves and expands through innovative technologies and changing demands of the marketplace."
Patrick Flesch began his business career working for Fortune 500 technology company CDW and joined Gordon Flesch Company as a sales representative in 2006. In 2012 he was named Vice President of Sales, and in November 2018 was named President, representing the third generation of family leadership. As President, Patrick has distinguished himself by leading efforts to diversify and broaden Gordon Flesch Company’s business beyond its core office technology offerings. He is very active in his community and has held various leadership roles in the Diocese of Madison Catholic Charities.
“I have known the Flesch family since 1973. They gave me my first awareness of how much a dealer can contribute to introducing new technology. To have Patrick Flesch, the grandson of the Gordon Flesch Company founder, join our Advisory Board comprised of an accomplished group of highly successful dealers who lend their time and good names to our masthead makes me very proud,” said Frank G. Cannata, founder and editor-at-large, The Cannata Report.
ABOUT THE GORDON FLESCH COMPANY
The Gordon Flesch Company is one of the largest independent providers of office technology solutions in the nation. Family-owned since 1956, the Gordon Flesch Company employs more than 635 people throughout 31 offices in the Midwest, with their corporate office in Madison, Wisconsin. They deliver unique business process expertise to solve challenging problems and achieve organizational goals. This includes integrating industry-leading software and hardware to build custom solutions that are supported by technical expertise, customer service and flexible, in-house financial services. Follow us on Twitter at @GordonFlesch.
ABOUT THE CANNATA REPORT
Since its launch in 1982, The Cannata Report has been the leading intelligence resource for imaging reseller principals and senior executives within the business technology, managed services, and imaging industry. Forward-thinking analysis and thought leadership complement in-depth coverage of a wide range of topics, including professional services, workflow solutions, IT management, office products, production, industrial print, supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, breaking news, market trends, and more.
