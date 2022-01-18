Athabasca Byelection Called For February 15

CANADA, January 18 - Released on January 18, 2022

Premier Scott Moe has set February 15 as the date for the Athabasca byelection.

"It's important that Athabasca residents are represented in the Assembly in the upcoming spring sitting of the Legislature," Moe said. "Our government will be highlighting our strong record of investments in the north, like the new elementary school in La Loche and our commitment to complete the Saskatchewan side of the Garson Lake road."

The seat has been vacant since last August when the former MLA resigned to run in the federal election.

