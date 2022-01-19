Skillable Recognized with 11 Badges in G2’s Winter 2022 Report, Including Virtual IT Labs Leader for the Second Time

These new badges bring the company’s total to 30 since Fall 2020.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable was honored by G2 with 11 badges for Winter 2022, most notably as the overall Virtual IT Labs Leader for the quarter. Skillable was also singled out as the Virtual IT Labs Leader for the Enterprise and Mid-Market categories, signifying consistently high ratings by G2 users and substantial third-party market presence on social media, Glassdoor rating and web traffic rank.

These 11 badges are exclusively based on in-depth user reviews submitted on G2.com, Inc., the world’s leading business solutions review website, and bring Skillable’s badge total to 30 since Fall 2020.

Additional Winter 2022 category achievements include “Best Results,” awarded to the organization that is expected to produce the best results based on user experiences, and “Momentum Leader,” awarded to organizations with the highest scores in the social, web, employee and review data categories, signifying a company’s momentum in the marketplace.

“Recognition as the Momentum Leader is particularly appropriate as we ended 2021 with a record 5.7 million lab launches by 870,000 users on our platform and we expect those numbers to continue to grow in 2022,” says Corey Hynes, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable. “We’re making investments in our team and infrastructure to support this growth, including a 50% increase in our datacenter capacity, and our customers are continuing to find success across our uses cases for hands-on learning.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer of G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

View these achievements and more in Skillable's virtual trophy case at skillable.com/trophy-case.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than one million user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. For more information, go to G2.com.

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A three-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Global Knowledge and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform, generating 5.7 million lab launches in 2021 and more than 22 million lab launches over its tenure.