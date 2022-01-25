Director, Legal and Associate General Counsel at Ionis James Arnold Jr. Joins Halen’s Board of Advisors
Halen super-app adds new board member attorney James Arnold Jr. The super app that simplifies services continues to grow in preparation for launch.
Halen has boldly gone where no app has gone before, utilizing its proprietary technology to offer a multitude of localized user experiences for a broad range of end uses.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halen Technologies (Halen) is proud to announce a new member to the board of advisors, attorney James Arnold; Who will serve as legal counsel and provide his expertise on business operations to support the executive team at Halen.
— James Arnold
With over 15 years of experience, Mr. Arnold possesses in-depth industry knowledge and has offered significant leadership and legal oversight for various enterprises throughout his remarkable professional career. In his current position, Mr. Arnold serves as a director as well as legal and general counsel at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., the world's leading RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company. In addition to his professional background, Mr. Arnold is a lifelong learner and obtains degrees from various esteemed universities.
About Halen Technologies:
Halen is a service-based application that aims to merge convenience services such as ridesharing, vacation planning, as well as food, retail, and grocery delivery. Think of it as a super-app to have all your services a click away on a single platform. The super-app model aims to simplify the user experience and centralize multiple services with one login and one-time payment. Halen also uses artificial intelligent and machine learning to further understand consumer needs and continually improve the user experience.
Another innovative feature about Halen is that it uses a franchise-based business model to manage cost control and remain hyper-local. This works by franchisees sharing a percentage of their revenue in exchange for exclusive rights to operate in a specific area. Halen wants to have a better community relationship than its competitors.
Halen wants to bring something new to the gig economy and believes that its convergence model will change the way customers use service-based applications. The technology space continues to evolve and Halen plans to be a pioneer in this new digital wave.
